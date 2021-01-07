Great Outfits in Fashion History: Whoopi Goldberg in a Sack Dress and Birkenstock Bostons

She had her quarantine look down all the way back in 1994.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Whoopi Goldberg is one of those stars whose style has remained pretty consistent over the years. She figured out what she liked — classic, covered-up styles in loose-fitting, often shapeless silhouettes — early on, and stuck with it. It's a look that prioritizes comfort without sacrificing personal style, and that pretty much defines how many of us are trying to dress these days.

This particular look, worn to a pediatric AIDS charity event in 1994, feels especially relevant today as it's comprised of some of this past year's most popular wardrobe staples: a sack dress that today might be called a "house" or "nap" dress, a pair of super-thick cozy socks, and Birkenstock's Boston style. The look could've veered a bit too Jesus-esque, but her gold jewelry and cool shades keep things modern and fresh.

If you, too, are looking to channel this vibe as we continue locking down, check out the gallery below.

