WWAKE Is Hiring An E-Commerce Sales Associate In Brooklyn, NY

WWAKE is a contemporary jewelry brand located in Brooklyn, NY. We are a small and fast-growing company seeking a full time sales associate who is passionate about providing professional, above-and-beyond customer service. As part of our retail team, you’ll drive forward company sales goals and a positive, informed, brand experience for every customer.



Responsibilities:

Provide excellent brand experience, both written and in-person, for all customers through superior product knowledge, merchandise engagement, and informed advice.

Developing client relationships and exceeding sales goals through above-and-beyond service

Participating in clientele initiatives, including company training sessions, special events online and offline, and product launches.

Maintain showroom and website appearance for optimal navigation of product

Participation in general inventory management

Order fulfillment, including processing and shipping orders

Working tightly with production team to provide accurate lead times and exclusive design opportunities for clients

Provide holistic support to team members at all times

Requirements:

Ability to work full time, in person

Previous high-end sales experience, 2 years preferred

A strong knowledge and passion for sales and a genuine interest in jewelry

Availability to work with a varying schedule, which may include early mornings, evenings, weekends or holidays

Ability to maintain a positive attitude and focus on customer satisfaction in a fast-paced environment

Ability to multitask, while being attentive to customers and remaining flexible to the needs of a small growing business

Quick response time, willingness to think critically, anticipate future chain of events, and pivot plans seamlessly

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work collaboratively with a small team an absolute must

Must be an independent worker who is eager to take on responsibility with a personal sense of accountability

An eagerness to grow both their own position and the company

This is a full time position. Our ideal candidate is a team player who is available for immediate hire.



Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "Sales Associate" to careers@wwake.com.