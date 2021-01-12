Sponsored Story

WWAKE Is Hiring An E-Commerce Sales Associate In Brooklyn, NY

WWAKE is a contemporary jewelry brand located in Brooklyn, NY. We are a small and fast-growing company seeking a full time sales associate.
Author:
Publish date:

WWAKE is a contemporary jewelry brand located in Brooklyn, NY. We are a small and fast-growing company seeking a full time sales associate who is passionate about providing professional, above-and-beyond customer service. As part of our retail team, you’ll drive forward company sales goals and a positive, informed, brand experience for every customer.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide excellent brand experience, both written and in-person, for all customers through superior product knowledge, merchandise engagement, and informed advice.
  • Developing client relationships and exceeding sales goals through above-and-beyond service
  • Participating in clientele initiatives, including company training sessions, special events online and offline, and product launches.
  • Maintain showroom and website appearance for optimal navigation of product
  • Participation in general inventory management
  • Order fulfillment, including processing and shipping orders
  • Working tightly with production team to provide accurate lead times and exclusive design opportunities for clients
  • Provide holistic support to team members at all times

Requirements:

  • Ability to work full time, in person
  • Previous high-end sales experience, 2 years preferred
  • A strong knowledge and passion for sales and a genuine interest in jewelry
  • Availability to work with a varying schedule, which may include early mornings, evenings, weekends or holidays
  • Ability to maintain a positive attitude and focus on customer satisfaction in a fast-paced environment
  • Ability to multitask, while being attentive to customers and remaining flexible to the needs of a small growing business
  • Quick response time, willingness to think critically, anticipate future chain of events, and pivot plans seamlessly
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Ability to work collaboratively with a small team an absolute must
  • Must be an independent worker who is eager to take on responsibility with a personal sense of accountability
  • An eagerness to grow both their own position and the company

This is a full time position. Our ideal candidate is a team player who is available for immediate hire.

Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "Sales Associate" to careers@wwake.com.

Related Stories

wwake fashionista pic
Careers

WWAKE Is Hiring An Executive Marketing Assistant In Brooklyn, NY

As Executive Marketing Assistant, you will directly support our founder in planning WWAKE’s every next step, with a specific focus on marketing.

wwake
Careers

WWAKE Is Hiring A Product Developer In Brooklyn, NY

As our Product Developer, you will work directly with our designer and production team to bring our designs from ideation to reality.

wwake
Careers

WWAKE Is Seeking Marketing, Sales and Graphic Design & Photo Interns In Brooklyn, NY

We are a small, 100% woman-run, company seeking whip-smart and highly motivated interns to support our creative, marketing, and sales teams.

choosy
Careers

Choosy Is Hiring An E-Commerce Associate In New York, NY

Choosy is seeking a detail-obsessed, equal parts creative and analytical e-commerce associate to support its rapidly growing digitally native fashion business.