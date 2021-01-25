Sponsored Story

Zappos Is Hiring An Associate Content Director In Los Angeles (Remote)

Zappos’ L.A.-based in-house creative studio is looking for an experienced associate content director to help shape our creative and content strategy.
Zappos’ L.A.-based in-house creative studio is looking for an experienced associate content director to help shape our creative and content strategy. Reporting into the Director of Content & Partnerships, this role will work closely with our creative and social teams, cross-channel partners, and top brands to help us extend Zappos’ current brand promise—that we are the company for everybody and everybody—into the contemporary, inbound marketing sphere of emotion-oriented, content-led shopping. From highly shareable events to scaling new verticals (check our Denim Shop), we’re building new programs and capabilities to bring more energy and effectiveness to our brand marketing.

Work remotely temporarily due to COVID-19, then from our office/studio space at Row DTLA in downtown Los Angeles.

The studio team:
We’re made up of creative, content, and social-media strategists; art directors; style editors; and producers who nerd out on engaging creative, executed with a channel-specific, data-driven approach. Members of our team have worked at Nike, WhoWhatWear, Teen Vogue, W, Martha Stewart, Shopbop, Net-a-Porter, and Gucci, among many other top brands.

What you’ll be doing:

  • Generating content from concept through to execution for owned channels and partner marketing needs.
  • Helping drive multi-platform concepts for campaigns, Shops, seasonal hubs, partnerships, exclusive product collaborations, and other biz initiatives.
  • Leading pitch decks and meetings for partner marketing.
  • Developing publisher and influencer partnerships, and assisting on PR messaging for outside agencies.
  • Helping to build and maintain a stable of creative collaborators, including writers, editors, photographers, and illustrators.
  • Further defining and providing consistency for Zappos’ brand voice, and writing and top-editing campaign, story, and assortment copy.
  • Helping develop a cross-channel content calendar, story franchises, and data-driven learning roadmap across organic and paid channels.
  • Working closely with art directors and UX team to develop new site experiences to serve our strategic marketing programs.

What you’ll bring to the table:

  • Minimum 8 years experience in content strategy and development for media outlets or brands.
  • Strategic thinking with experience in dreaming big, pushing boundaries, and always bringing fresh ideas to the table.
  • Experience driving holistic campaigns across the strata of brand-marketing levers: digital experiences, social-media pushes (organic, paid, and influencer), content & brand partnerships, IRL activations, special collaborations.
  • Excellent conceptual, visual, verbal, organizational, and messaging skills.
  • Experience effectively pitching concepts you’ve conceptualized to high-level internal teams and partners.
  • In-house brand or publication experience a big plus.

TO APPLY, PLEASE CLICK HERE.

The Zappos Family of Companies is committed to Equal Employment Opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, religion, veteran status, disability, history of disability or perceived disability.

