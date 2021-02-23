Great Outfits in Fashion History: Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn at the Met

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Whitney's post about the Richard Quinn-ified Barbie got me thinking about some of the British designer's best moments on the red carpet. His namesake brand has only been around for a few years — he founded it straight out of Central Saint Martins in 2016 — but it's garnered a lot of attention and a few high-profile supporters, including the Queen.

Not long after he was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design (which came with a surprise appearance from the monarch herself at his Fall 2018 runway show), Quinn hit another milestone for his brand: He had his first look on the storied Met steps, at the 2018 "Heavenly Bodies" gala. Co-host Amal Clooney wore a bespoke rose-covered bustier top with a dramatic ballgown train and tailored trousers, which, according to the designer, was embedded with references to the theme.

"The overall look was a hybrid and [the idea] was to give it a model edge as well as tie in with the theme," Quinn told Harper's Bazaar U.K. of the look. "Her decision to wear trousers was her way of depicting female empowerment and modern religion by referencing the stringent oppression that women faced." He also noted that the print "used heavy brush marks to mimic the look of a stained-glass window."

Though Clooney's choice to wear an emerging British fashion brand was well-received by the public, it also allegedly caused a lot of drama behind the scenes: Page Six reported that, apparently, the lawyer was meant to wear custom Tom Ford on the Met Gala carpet, but instead decided to don her "back-up" option (i.e. the Richard Quinn) for the entrance and change into the Tom Ford once inside the party. Scandale!

