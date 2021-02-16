Anna Sui's Fall 2021 Collection Is Inspired by the Shift From Black and White To Technicolor

"The limbo that we are living in will turn psychedelic, exuberant with color and pattern," says the designer.
Looks from Anna Sui's Fall 2021 collection.

Looks from Anna Sui's Fall 2021 collection.

Anna Sui can't wait for the pandemic to be over. And when she pictures it ending, she imagines it like TV screens going from black-and-white to technicolor. It's that moment of transformation that inspired Sui's Fall 2021 collection.

"My mind is awhirl with visions of the vibrant world that lies just ahead — I can't stop thinking of that 'black-and-white to color' moment," she writes in her show notes. "The limbo that we are living in will turn psychedelic, exuberant with color and pattern — it's going to be Phantasmadelic!"

The collection reflects that vision in a riot of color and pattern, featuring everything from cow print to florals. It was inspired in part by the '60s film "Wonderwall" starring Jane Birkin, and a retro hippie-ish vibe is present throughout both the clothes and the short film made to debut the collection.

"Soon we will join the party on the other side!" promises Sui in her show notes. To get a preview of the party to come, check out every look in the Fall 2021 collection below.

