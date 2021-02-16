Must Read: Black in Fashion Council and IMG Host NYFW Showroom, Alexander McQueen Partners With Vestiaire Collective

Marrisa Wilson at the Black In Fashion Council's Discovery Showroom during New York Fashion Week. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Black in Fashion Council and IMG host Discovery Showroom during New York Fashion Week

In partnership with IMG, the Black in Fashion Council is staging a Fall 2021 showcase of emerging Black-owned fashion brands during New York Fashion Week, both online at nyfw.com and in person in New York and Los Angeles. Participants include Beads Byaree, Chelsea Paris, Chuks Collins, EDAS, House of Aama, Kendra DuPlantier, Marrisa Wilson (pictured above), Michel Men, Nicole Benefield, Third Crown, Theophilio and Whensmokeclears. {Fashionista Inbox}

Alexander McQueen partners with Vestiaire Collective

As part of Vestiaire Collective's new Brand Approved program (available in the U.K. and France for now), Alexander McQueen will work with select clients to sell authenticated pieces from the brand — like a Fall 2006 tartan skirt by Lee McQueen and a Spring 2011 tuxedo jacket from Sarah Burton's first collection for the house — on the platform. In exchange, shoppers receive a store credit from Alexander McQueen. "Alexander McQueen is committed to a move towards circular practice, both in the design studio and in the development of new business models," CEO Emmanuel Gintzburger said, in a statement. "We are delighted to be the first house in the world to collaborate with Vestiaire Collective on its Brand Approved program and to give beautifully crafted pieces a new story." {Fashionista Inbox}

What to do when a retailer doesn't pay

In Business of Fashion, Cathaleen Chen reports on what happens when retail partners don't pay the brands they carry on time (if at all), what challenges that presents to small business owners and what options vendors have if they're waiting on checks from their wholesale accounts. {Business of Fashion}

