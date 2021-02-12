Zerina Akers's Black Owned Everything Is Now a Luxury E-commerce Marketplace

Zerina Akers (center) with Chloe & Halle Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Throughout last summer and fall, a number of game-changing fashion initiatives came about to uplift and create much-needed space for Black-owned businesses, from the 15 Percent Pledge to the Black in Fashion Council. One was Black Owned Everything, an Instagram account operated by celebrity stylist Zerina Akers to highlight Black-owned fashion, beauty, lifestyle and design brands. With a boost from her client Beyoncé, Black Owned Everything grew to a community of more than 14,000 registered businesses and over 200,000 followers. And while it's been great for giving Black entrepreneurs a platform, Akers wanted to do more. So, as she told us back in December, she's spent much of quarantine working on making Black Owned Everything shoppable.

On Friday, Black Owned Everything relaunched as both a marketplace and a content hub "built on the foundation of inclusivity to amplify and empower a diverse community of creators," according to a press release. Consumers are now able to shop a long list of brands including established names like Aliette, Fe Noel, Grayscale, Sergio Hudson, Glemaud, Blackwood NYC and William Okpo (those last four will even be providing exclusive product for the launch) as well as many lesser-known up-and-comers. More categories and content features will roll out throughout 2021.

Black Owned Everything is one of a number of new efforts making it easier to support Black-owned businesses. In addition to retailers like Ulta and Nordstrom establishing special campaigns and curated product offerings around Black-owned brands, there are also new standalone platforms like Thirteen Lune, which focuses on Black-owned beauty brands, and Revisionary, with others, like Hella Black and Black Apothecary Office, in the works. That's not to mention the many funds and incubators for Black entrepreneurs and designers that have launched in recent months. Suffice it to say, when it comes to the growth of Black entrepreneurship in fashion and beauty, we've only seen the beginning.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.