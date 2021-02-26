Must Read: The Rise of Black-Owned Marketplaces, 'InStyle' Celebrates the Beauty of Black Women With Bright Hair Color

Screengrab: Courtesy of Black Owned Everything

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

A new wave of Black-owned marketplaces

Treye Green highlights "a growing class of online fashion and beauty marketplaces that primarily sell products from Black-owned brands" for Business of Fashion, pointing to retailers like Inkloo, Geenie, AMP Beauty LA, Black Fashion Fair and Black Owned Everything. "They have a purpose beyond profits: to give a platform to designers and entrepreneurs who in many cases have struggled for shelf space with mainstream retailers," writes Green. {Business of Fashion}

InStyle celebrates the beauty of Black women with bright hair color

In a piece for InStyle, Kayla Greaves interviews five Black women about wearing their natural hair in bright color. "When [Black women] choose to adorn our beautiful coils, curls and braids with abstract colors, we're either subjected to harsh ridicule or left out of the narrative on hair-color experimentation altogether. Either way, we're made to feel as if we don't belong," Greaves writes in the introduction. "Let's make one thing clear: Embracing our colorful coils in the way we feel most comfortable... is not a problem." {InStyle}

Anastasia Beverly Hills announces grant recipients

On Friday, Anastasia Beverly Hills announced the eight recipients of its $450,000 grant initiative to support Black-owned small businesses. Five of them are beauty companies: 54 Thrones, Mary Louise Beauty, Shea Yeleen Cosmetics, Mother's Shea and Eu Genia brands and Anne's Apothecary. Paula Brown Performing Arts Center, Heritage Socks and The Nourish Spot Juice Bar will also receive funding, mentorship and support. The allocation of the grants fulfills ABH's $1 million commitment to fighting systemic issues that face the Black community. {Fashionista inbox}

Gucci Changemakers announces second round of grants to 15 nonprofit organizations

Gucci Changemakers is awarding a second round of grants to 15 nonprofit organizations across North America: Misa Hylton Fashion Academy, SoHarlem, Weird Enough Productions, Sista Afya, SocialWorks, Journi, Magpies and Peacocks, The Academy Foundation/Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, We Are R.I.S.E., Radical Partners, ProjectArt, Tools and Tiaras, The African American Art & Culture Complex, Human Rights Campaign and UforChange. Each will receive up to $50,000 for a one-year funding cycle beginning on March 1. Find out more about the winners here. {Fashionista inbox}

Beauty spending will look different in 2021

Experts are pointing to "a more nuanced shift in how consumers look for value" as a key to how spending habits are changing in the current economic climate. "Some shoppers are trading down, while others are stretching out the time between buying products and using fewer products overall," writes Allison Collins for WWD. That particularly translates to beauty: "Today's beauty shoppers are looking for value, and they're finding it in a slew of different ways. They're also shopping differently, consolidating IRL shopping trips and buying online." {WWD}

