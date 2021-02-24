Bliss Lau Is Hiring A Studio Assistant In New York, NY

Image courtesy of Bliss Lau

Bliss Lau is seeking a studio assistant. We are a conscious fine jewelry company focused on custom and bespoke jewelry. As a small business all employees enjoy a diverse range of tasks. We lead with positivity and believe respect in the workplace and in life to be essential. This position is best suited for someone with administrative experience, is technology fluent, and is very organized.

Candidate must be self-motivated, able to problem solve, and manage their own tasks alongside long term projects. As a jewelry company, details are very important, being detailed oriented is an essential quality for working at Bliss Lau.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Imagery support

Inventory tracking

Photography support

Shipping and receiving

Upload and populate website

General design studio support

General client communication support

QUALIFICATIONS

Photoshop fluent

Shopify, or ability to learn

Grace with communication

Able to work with spreadsheets

Knowledge of Microsoft a plus

1 year of real-world experience in a relevant field

BA/BFA in a relevant field a plus, college degree not required

Ability to use a professional camera, Capture One and retouching skills a plus