Bliss Lau Is Hiring A Studio Assistant In New York, NY

Bliss Lau is a conscious fine jewelry company focused on custom and bespoke jewelry.
bliss lau

Bliss Lau is seeking a studio assistant. We are a conscious fine jewelry company focused on custom and bespoke jewelry. As a small business all employees enjoy a diverse range of tasks. We lead with positivity and believe respect in the workplace and in life to be essential. This position is best suited for someone with administrative experience, is technology fluent, and is very organized.

Candidate must be self-motivated, able to problem solve, and manage their own tasks alongside long term projects. As a jewelry company, details are very important, being detailed oriented is an essential quality for working at Bliss Lau.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Imagery support
  • Inventory tracking
  • Photography support
  • Shipping and receiving
  • Upload and populate website
  • General design studio support
  • General client communication support

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Photoshop fluent
  • Shopify, or ability to learn
  • Grace with communication
  • Able to work with spreadsheets
  • Knowledge of Microsoft a plus
  • 1 year of real-world experience in a relevant field
  • BA/BFA in a relevant field a plus, college degree not required
  • Ability to use a professional camera, Capture One and retouching skills a plus

The position is hourly, five days a week with year-end bonus. Candidate will be asked to work in-studio, 10-6 flexible hours during training. Once training is complete, working partially remote is an option. We are located in the Lower East Side. Mask wearing in studio is required.

Please send resume, cover letter, three references, and any relevant work samples to info@blisslau.com with ‘Studio Assistant’ in the subject. 

