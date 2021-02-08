Must Read: Brands Slow to Deliver on Diversity Promises, Christopher John Rogers and Law Roach on Black Joy

Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Can brands deliver on their diversity promises?

Public pressure last summer, especially from initiatives like the 15 Percent Pledge, convinced many brands that it was time to make bigger commitments to "diversity and inclusion" and, more specifically, to their Black customers. But delivering on those promises is harder than making them, writes Chantal Fernandez — and most are still in the planning-and-promising rather than the delivery stage. {Business of Fashion}

Christopher John Rogers and Law Roach talk Black joy

Christopher John Rogers and Law Roach were brought together by InStyle to talk about channeling Black joy through clothing. They chatted about everything from Southern Black church style to dressing Zendaya to what it will take for the fashion industry to move beyond tokenism. {InStyle}

Bobbi Brown is back

Thirty years after Bobbi Brown debuted her namesake line at Bergdorf Goodman, the beauty mogul is back with a new line, called Jones Road. She chatted with Allure's Jenny Bailly about the launch, life after her Estée Lauder non-compete expired and makeup's new frontiers. {Allure}

NYFW presents beauty box featuring BIPOC women-owned businesses

Visa is releasing a beauty box in conjunction with New York Fashion Week that features four brands owned by BIPOC women, curated by Rajni Jacques. It will feature products from Range Beauty, Maison Quiquine, La Bel Skincare and Oui the People and be available for purchase on the NYFW.com e-commerce platform. {Fashionista inbox}

Boohoo buys the last of the Arcadia Group

The once-mighty, now-bankrupt Arcadia Group, best known for owning Topshop, just sold its last batch of brands to Boohoo, after selling Topshop and Miss Selfridge to Asos last week, writes Samantha Conti. Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton will join Boohoo's portfolio. {WWD}

