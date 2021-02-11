CHAPTER 2 Is Hiring A Cannabis & Sustainability Division Coordinator In New York, NY

CHAPTER 2, a leading communications firm with teams in NY and LA, is seeking a dynamic candidate to join our agency, working across our Cannabis and Sustainability Divisions.

CHAPTER 2, a leading communications firm with teams in NY and LA, is seeking a dynamic candidate to join our agency, working across our Cannabis and Sustainability Divisions. The Cannabis & Sustainability Coordinator will report directly to our Sustainability Division Director and Senior Account Executive, Cannabis Division. The ideal candidate will be a quick learner, a self-starter, reliable, and proactive. Additionally, the candidate must possess foundational knowledge in sustainability and cannabis, strong written and organization skills, perform well under pressure, come with strong creative thinking skills, and thrive in a fast-paced environment while working on multiple projects simultaneously.



This candidate will provide support to our Sustainability Division Director and Senior Account Executive, Cannabis Division with the necessary skills for both day to day and strategic long term responsibilities regarding list maintenance, reporting, writing press releases, pitches and media research, with opportunities to grow within the team.

Responsibilities:

● Assist account lead with pitch development and creation of client PR assets

● Act as a company liaison to maintain and build relationships with stylists and editors

● Assist account lead in coordinating VIP gifting, product seeding, and collection pulls

● Manage sample trafficking of incoming and outgoing shipments, loans and gifting

● Manage day to day media monitoring for client press coverage

● Continual research and updating on current event calendars, media lists and style contacts

● Work with team to develop materials, briefings, on-site support and assist with events

● Compile weekly and monthly PR Reports for clients

Requirements:

● A minimum of 1-2 years full-time experience working with an agency in a Public Relations capacity

● Strong verbal and written communication skills

● Strong time management skills, ability to multitask, intelligent – this role requires managing many different areas of PR simultaneously, does not get stressed under pressure

● Fundamental knowledge and understanding of the Sustainability and Cannabis industries

● A strong work ethic with the ability to work remotely

● Ability to actively engage both colleagues and clients in open communication

● Desire to learn and further develop an appreciation for the Sustainability and Cannabis industries

● Team player with great communication skills; able to work with others as well as independently

● Strong interpersonal and analytical skills; attention to detail and strong organization skills

● Ability to meet strict deadlines and manage time effectively

● Proficient with Fashion GPS or Mayvein, MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Dropbox, Google programs, MuckRack, and social media platforms

COMPENSATION: Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience

BENEFITS INCLUDE:

● Health, Dental and Vision insurance available to full-time employees

● Employee Mental Health Program available to all full-time employees

● For company policies and commitments, please see here.

● Company PTO Policy upon request.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR SUBMISSION: Please submit a cover letter and resume to jobs@chapter2agency.com with the subject line reading “PR Account Coordinator – CANNABIS & SUSTAINABILITY.” Please no phone calls or emailing additional members of the team. Only those who follow instructions for resume submission will be considered.