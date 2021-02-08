Great Outfits in Fashion History: Charlotte Rampling's '60s Mini Skirt

Charlotte Rampling in 1968. Photo: M. Stroud/Daily Express/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

With her mini skirts and elegance, Charlotte Rampling is one of those glorious fashion figures that has been able to charm designers for decades, paving the way for future U.K. style mavens like Alexa Chung to turn our heads from the chic streets of Paris and look elsewhere for sartorial inspiration.

Ramping rose to fame in the '60s as a model and actor. Also in this decade, the Essex-born star showed off a lot of her bare legs in abbreviated garments. Of course, the mini skirt was arguably London's biggest fashion icon at the time — and Rampling helped them to become the cropped heroes that they are today.

Often times, she'd toned the rebellious bottoms down with sweet outfit details. In an image from 1968, Rampling is posed in front of London's Heathrow Airport in a striped mini skirt and frilly top with a statement collar, completing the look with square-toe bow kitten heels and a patterned, double-breasted jacket. The ensemble feels so '60s, but it's also reminiscent of something Chung might wear. Much like the latter, the outfit is an example of how unexpected pairings have the potential to be brilliant.

Ahead, shop mini skirts and Victorian blouses that you'll want to wear come spring.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.