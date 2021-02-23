Coach Is All About "Creature Comforts" for Fall 2021

Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Coach

For Fall 2021, Coach brought back its extended network of brand ambassadors, muses and friends for a continuation of "Coach Forever" — an approach to a collection that mixes the old with the new, and incorporates more entertainment in the presentation — first introduced in September.

The title, "Coach Forever Season Two," hints at the theme: television. It opens with Michael B. Jordan laying on a couch in his comfy clothes (Coach, of course) and flipping through channels on Coach TV. The options range from a fake "Friends," a fake "Mean Girls," a fake MTV-like music video showcase, a fake nightly news segment and even a fake home shopping network, starring J.Lo, Megan Thee Stallion, Rickey Thompson and more. Then, the proper Fall 2021 film, shot by Juergen Teller and featuring even more members of the Coach family (Kaia! Paloma! Binx! Jon Batiste! Wisdom Kaye!), begins. You can watch it in full, below.

Coach's latest autumnal line is focused, appropriately, on "creature comforts," according to a press release — pieces that are versatile and cozy, that can live in your wardrobe forever. There's a lot of shearling, ranging from jackets (including a collaboration with Schott NYC) to shoes and accessories; as well as long, layerable dresses and skirts, colorful knits and other nostalgia-infused silhouettes (think pleated plaid skirts, letterman jackets and leather gloves).

"I have always loved exploring the intersection of fashion and pop culture at Coach," creative director Stuart Vevers said, in a statement. "I am excited to bring my latest vision for the house to life via 'Coach TV.' I wanted both the collection and the presentation to make sense and resonate in these unique times and I am excited to share both in a way that I hope will entertain and inspire."

Being a New York-based fashion brand, Coach also wanted to give back to its community, which has been hurting over the past year. So, through The Coach Foundation, it said it would make a donation to Real Opportunities for All Restaurants (ROAR), which offers direct relief to restaurant workers in NYC.

See the full Coach Fall 2021 collection in the gallery, below.

56 Gallery 56 Images

