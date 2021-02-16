Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Daryl Hannah's Mermaid Hair

Photo: Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I recently re-watched the 1984 movie "Splash" — which stars Tom Hanks as basically Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah as a mermaid who swims ashore to fall in love with him — and was struck not just by how absurd movies were in the '80s, but also by how timeless Hannah's beauty look from the film has proven to be. The long, flow-y, perfectly mermaid-y hair she wore then could easily translate to, say, a mesmerizing TikTok video or hairspiration Pinterest board now.

That mermaid hair remained Hannah's signature for years; take, for example, her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 1999, shown above. She may have accessorized the look with oh-so-trendy-for-1999 chandelier earrings and oval sunglasses, but that hair remains unabashedly mermaid through and through. Since so many of us are (involuntarily) nearing mermaid lengths with our hair having not been to a salon in about a year, it seemed appropriate to celebrate this look right about now.

In the gallery below, some health-boosting products to keep long hair from looking scraggly and the perfect tools for creating that sought-after wavy mermaid texture.

