Ella Emhoff Walked Proenza Schouler's Fall 2021 Show

The Vice President's stepdaughter is making her runway debut at New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Daniel Shea/Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Well, that was quick: Less than a month after signing with talent and modeling agency IMG, Ella Emhoff — Vice President Kamala Harris's stepdaughter — walked Proenza Schouler's Fall 2021 show on Thursday, during New York Fashion Week.

Emhoff emerged as a fashion breakout at the already-very-fashion-forward 2021 Presidential Inauguration, wearing a bedazzled Miu Miu coat over a Batsheva dress. It didn't take long for IMG to take notice. (The agency also confirmed it was representing poet Amanda Gorman following the inauguration.) And now, she's making her runway debut.

In addition to appearing in the short film that showcases Proenza Schouler's latest line, Emhoff models select Fall 2021 looks in the accompanying lookbook, which was photographed by Daniel Shea.

Photo: Daniel Shea/Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Emhoff herself is a designer — best known for her colorful knitwear — and a student at Parsons School of Design. And, earlier in the week, she appeared on a panel with Proenza Schouler designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough, as part of IMG's New York Fashion Week programming.

You can watch the full Proenza Schouler Fall 2021 collection debut here.

Homepage image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

