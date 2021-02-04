Great Outfits in Fashion History: Elle Fanning in a Pile of Lilac Tulle by Rodarte

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Recent Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning rarely, if ever misses on the red carpet, but my favorite of her many show-stopping looks might just be this one from the Cannes premiere of "The Beguiled," the Sofia Coppola film she starred in alongside Nicole Kidman in 2017: a dreamy lilac tulle gown by Rodarte.

Fanning has worked with designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy many times over the years, and I feel like this dress really evokes the designers' flair for romance and beauty as well as Fanning's sweet, exuberant nature. And while it features tulle for days, I love that the gown is otherwise pretty simple, letting the color and shape take the spotlight. Meanwhile, the pearl necklace and long, black hair ribbon (pictured below) were the perfect accessories.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

As we highlighted in December, lilac is an excellent way to add a little jolt of color to your wardrobe this winter. Plus, it will transition well as we start to approach spring. Shop a few more items in this lovely hue in the gallery, below.

Homepage Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

