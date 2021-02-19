Designers, Brands and Journalists Unite to Ask President Biden to Appoint a 'Fashion Czar'

"A high level advisor is needed to coordinate the policies and people of the fashion industry."
Author:
Publish date:
fashion czar letter biden

Despite the fact that the fashion industry is a significant carbon emitter and impacts human rights around the globe, it's gone largely unregulated up to this point. But some major players would like to see that change.

A group of brands, journalists, non-profits and more have come together to sign a letter advocating that President Biden appoint a "fashion czar," because, they argue, "a high level advisor is needed to coordinate the policies and people of the fashion industry." 

The idea that fashion ought to be regulated just like any other industry has been floating around in sustainability spaces for awhile as a potential solution to some of the environmental and social ills plaguing supply chains. But it was a succinct articulation of this view, presented by Elizabeth Segran in Fast Company last week, that spurred more focused action. 

Hilary Jochmans, a political consultant with expertise in both fashion and politics, took Segran's piece as a jumping-off point to craft a letter to the president, which she plans to present to White House staff and members of Congress on Friday, according to an email from Segran. In the letter, Jochmans draws from Segran's article to lay out the impact of the fashion industry and build a case for its regulation.

"A czar should be empowered to bring together key industry participants, advocate for policy changes, and have a senior role within the Administration," states the letter. "The creation of a Fashion Czar would signal your Administration's commitment to humane labor and environmentally sound practices as well as a recognition of the role of fashion as a driver of the US economy."

So far, the signatories include brands like Mara Hoffman, Thredup, Allbirds and Reformation; journalists from publications like Harper's Bazaar; and non-profits like Fibershed, Fashion Revolution USA and Sustainable Brooklyn. 

"As fashion week gets underway in the US, a spotlight will shine not just on the clothes being shown, but also the practices and policies of the industry," reads the letter. "We stand ready to work with you to advance the creation of a Fashion Czar and to promote this vibrant, creative, and economically important industry."

Only time will tell whether the letter achieves its goal or not, but either way it seems to be a serious reflection of the momentum building behind the idea that policy change and regulatory oversight is needed to make fashion a more responsible and equitable industry.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

how sustainable brands are surviving the pandemic
News

How Two Sustainability-Focused Brands Have Adapted to Weather the Pandemic

Maggie Marilyn and Mara Hoffman adopted different strategies to ride out this uncertain year.

sustainable packaging poly bag plastic
Business

Ask a Sustainability Expert: How Do I Find the Most Eco-Friendly Packaging?

If you're a small brand (or curious consumer) trying to decide which kind of packaging is best for the planet, this will help.

allbirds adidas shoe collaboration partnership
News

Allbirds and Adidas Embark on New Collaboration to Create Shoe with 'Lowest Ever Carbon Footprint'

This marks the first time in history that Adidas has collaborated with another footwear brand not under its own umbrella.

wearnext campaign nyc fashion landfill campaign
News

Fashion Retailers, Non-Profits and NYC Government Band Together to Divert Clothing from Landfills

Reformation, ThredUp, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the New York Department of Sanitation are just a few of the parties involved.