The 23 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in February

Featuring statement knits, a TikTok-approved bucket hat and more.
Author:
Publish date:
fashionista-best-purchases-feb-2021

After a few weeks of reporting on the virtual fashion shows in New York, London and Milan, we're here to share our personal sartorial highlights — not what we saw on the runways, but what we actually added to our carts this month.

In February, Fashionista editors purchased statement knits, a TikTok-approved bucket hat, an organic-cotton-and-spandex bra, cheery stud earrings and a few great pairs of boots, among other great things. See (and shop) them all in the gallery below: 

lasette-ada-mesh-inset-silk-bikini
bash-blouse
hooka shoes
23
Gallery
23 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

