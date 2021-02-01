The 17 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in January

Photo: Courtesy of Crown Affair

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

And just like that, we're 1/12th of the way through 2021. Good job, everyone! While continuing to wait on many of 2020's issues to kindly see themselves out, team Fashionista also spent the first four weeks of the year trying out a slew of new beauty and wellness products. (Oh, and celebrating a new president and the return of fashion to the White House, of course.)

This January, we tried out ultra-moisturizing skin and hair treatments, indulged in at-home spa moments and discovered new candles and perfumes that became instant favorites. In the gallery below, a selection of our editors' favorite recent beauty finds — click through to see (and shop!) them all.

