Must Read: Gigi Hadid Covers 'Vogue' U.S., CFDA Releases American Collections Calendar

Photo: Ethan James Green/Courtesy of Condé Nast

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Gigi Hadid covers Vogue U.S.

Gigi Hadid landed her first-ever solo Vogue U.S. cover, fronting the March 2021 edition of the magazine — part of a global "Creativity" issue. She was photographed by Ethan James Green and styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson; in the accompanying interview, the model speaks with Chloe Malle about new motherhood and living on her farm in Pennsylvania. {Vogue}

CFDA releases American Collections Calendar

Following an announcement that it was reimagining its seasonal fashion week schedule to include U.S. designers showing abroad, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) published the first edition of its American Collections Calendar on Thursday, for the upcoming February (and March, and April) debuts. You can see the full lineup here. {Fashionista Inbox}

Versace to skip Milan Fashion Week

Versace is bowing out of Milan Fashion Week in February — but you won't have to wait too long to see its Fall 2021 line: WWD reports that the Italian fashion house will present both its men's and women's collections for the season on March 5, via video. This decision "doesn’t affect the fact that Versace remains a proud member of Camera della Moda and that the brand will always be a key player and a big supporter of the Italian fashion system," Donatella Versace said. "Fashion is an art and sometimes it has to work outside the usual path to fully blossom." {WWD}

Post-Inauguration, Alexandra O'Neill talks what's next for Markarian

Following a massive increase in traffic after Dr. Jill Biden wore a custom Markarian look to the Presidential Inauguration, designer Alexandra O'Neill talks what's next for the brand with Refinery29's Eliza Huber, from bringing more attention to New York's Garment District to incorporating more sustainable materials and practices into the line. {Refinery29}

Nylon to launch in France

According to WWD, a print edition of Nylon is coming to France in March. Elisabeta Tudor will serve as editor-in-chief and Nicolas Dureau will be its art director, with Eric Buisson and Laurence Lepetit as editors. This is part of a licensing deal with Bustle Digital Group. {WWD}

Homepage image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images