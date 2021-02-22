Must Read: 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Stars Land First Magazine Cover, Gap Introduces Generation Good Campaign

Photo: Roe Ethridge/Courtesy of Dazed

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

"Gossip Girl" reboot stars cover Dazed

Ever since the first image of the new "Gossip Girl" cast sitting on the steps of Met started circulating, the internet has been buzzing about the upcoming HBO Max reboot. Now, the newest class of Upper East Siders has landed its first magazine cover, for Dazed, which features them dressed up in a lot of Vaquera and chatting to Colleen Nika about fashion and social media. See more images from the shoot below. {Dazed}

Gap launches Generation Good campaign

Gap's new Generation Good campaign highlights a range of figures, from Aurora James to Kimberly Drew to Dr. Woo, and was announced alongside a donation of $200,000 to the 15 Percent Pledge. The brand also claims that the campaign's namesake collection is its "most sustainable ever," made of "organic and recycled fabrications." {Fashionista inbox}

Images from Gap's Generation Good campaign. Photo: Courtesy of Gap

The CFDA launches program to support Black and brown fashion professionals

The CFDA announced the advent of IMPACT, a program intended to nurture Black and brown fashion talent and help connect them with jobs. It includes group mentoring, industry programming and community building, along with an online talent directory. "This work is essential to the future of American fashion, which must be diverse, equitable, and inclusive," said CFDA president CaSandra Diggs. {Fashionista inbox}

Models are increasingly expected to be performers

In the all-digital era, fashion brands are looking for more than just a pretty face — they're seeking performers who have personalities and interests that make them more compelling in the age of video. "To make images and film come alive you need personality and character, it’s not just about recording the look, it's about bringing the attitude," Coach creative director Stuart Vevers tells WWD's Booth Moore. {WWD}

Is insider support still important for outsider designers?

The upheaval of the past year has broken ground for many independent brands to start receiving more widespread mainstream support — but that's not a guarantee of long-term success, writes Lauren Sherman in Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

