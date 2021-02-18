Must Read: 'Grazia' U.S.A. Rolls Out First Digital Cover Starring Keke Palmer, Industry Leaders Launch #ChangeFashion Campaign

Photo: Texas Isaiah/Courtesy of Grazia U.S.A.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Grazia U.S.A. unveils digital covers

Having recently appointed a new editor-in-chief and hired an editorial team, Grazia U.S.A. is rolling out a series of digital covers this week to usher in this new era. The first features Keke Palmer, photographed by Texas Isaiah and profiled by Channing Hargrove, the magazine's new culture editor. {Fashionista Inbox}



Joan Smalls, IMG, Black in Fashion Council and Color of Change partner on #ChangeFashion campaign

To address longstanding racist and systemic issues within the fashion industry, Joan Smalls, IMG and the Black in Fashion Council are working with Color of Change on a new effort titled #ChangeFashion, offering a detailed roadmap for companies with actionable items to work towards racial justice. In a statement, Smalls described it as "the resource we've been needing, for both my industry peers and the brands and executives we collaborate with. We have to start putting actions behind our words. We cannot sit back and hope that change will come, we must be the force that makes it happen." {Fashionista Inbox}

The party is paused for Alexander Wang

For the New York Times, Elizabeth Paton and Jessica Testa report on the sexual misconduct allegations made against Alexander Wang late last year and developments that have happened in that story since. Lawyer Lisa Bloom is now representing 10 men with allegations against the designer and his company, for one, while Wang — who has remained mostly out of the spotlight — has hired his own attorneys, Eric M. George and Andrew B. Brettler, according to the paper. {New York Times}

British Fashion Council announces shortlist for 2021 BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund

Ahead of London Fashion Week, the British Fashion Council (BFC) released the shortlist for the 2021 BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, which awards one winner a £200,000 cash prize to grow their business. This year's finalists are Alighieri, ASAI, Bethany Williams, Chopova Lowena, Completedworks, E.L.V. Denim, Halpern, Kwaidan Editions, Olubiyi Thomas, Richard Malone and Supriya Lele. {Fashionista Inbox}

What fashion can't seem to get right about the plus-size market

Alexandra Mondalek delves into what fashion brands looking to enter the plus-size market are still not understanding, their most common missteps and what they can do to improve. {Business of Fashion}

Bottega Veneta's Instagram exit, explained

On a call regarding Kering's fourth-quarter results this week, François-Henri Pinault addressed Bottega Veneta's departure from Instagram, according to WWD. "Regarding its digital communication strategy, it's not disappearing from social networks — it's merely using them differently," he said. "Bottega has decided, in line with its positioning, to lean much more on its ambassadors and fans by giving them the material they need to talk about the brand through various social networks, by letting them speak for the brand rather than doing it itself." Well, there we go. {WWD}

Aliétte is making Zendaya's "Malcom & Marie" dress

In Netflix's "Malcom & Marie," Zendaya wears a glamorous custom gown by Aliétte, designed by Jason Rembert with input from Law Roach — and now, the brand plans on actually producing it. The Zee Dress ($1,200) is available for pre-order in sizes 2 to 16 on alietteny.com, and expected to ship by May 20. {Fashionista Inbox}

