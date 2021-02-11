Great Outfits in Fashion History: Halle Berry in a Peak-MTV Movie Awards Outfit

Photo: Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Along with the time of casual, stylist-free movie premieres, another era of red-carpet dressing I kind of wish we could bring back is when celebrities dressed for shock value. This occurred most prominently at MTV's music and movie award shows, where celebrity attendees would disregard any preconceived notion about what a red-carpet look should be and simply wore what would get the most attention.

For female celebrities, that often meant showing a lot of skin, and yes we should probably question why that was (and why the media was often way too quick to vilify female stars for dressing "too sexy" — something I was reminded of while watching "Framing Britney Spears"), but I think in many cases, they were genuinely having fun.

Take this famous Halle Berry outfit, which she wore to the MTV Movie Awards in 2000. It was undoubtedly considered outrageous and controversial at the time — and remains on lists like "The 30 Craziest MTV Movie Awards Looks Ever." But to me, she looks cute and playful. If you watch video footage of her from the red carpet, she looks happy, confident and comfortable. Meanwhile, she's ticking off all the requisite Y2K trends: halter top, mini skirt, strappy sandals and, of course, the exposed thong, which is currently seeing a resurgence. She was at a fun event, and wore a fun outfit and she pulled it off in a way few ever could.

With so many Y2K trends coming back, could we see a return to the wacky red carpets of yore — once, you know, red carpets are a thing again? Shop a few pieces reminiscent of Berry's look below, whether you see yourself wearing them to an event, at the beach, or on TikTok.

