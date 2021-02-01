Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Star Edition: Harry Styles

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History: All-Star Edition' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks from the stylish stars who make regular appearances on best-dressed lists.

It should be no secret by now that we here at Fashionista love Harry Styles. From defending his One Direction-era British Style Award win in 2013 to campaigning hard for #Harry4Gucci to covering his every style evolution, we can't stop talking about Styles's, well, style.

There's no era of Style's fashion choices we don't love, even if things only got better with time. He started out as a Jack Willis baby prep in the earliest days of One Direction before evolving into a Burberry-wearing It Brit Boy as the band hit its greatest heights. In the few years before going solo, he leaned into a sleek, Saint-Laurent-muse style. These days, though, Styles is most likely to be seen on stage wearing head-to-toe Gucci, which perfectly suits his one-of-a-kind persona.

Working with stylist Harry Lambert, Styles also favors off-the-beaten-path picks from designers like Bode, J.W. Anderson (Styles inspired so many fans to DIY a cardigan that the designer released the pattern!) and Harris Reed. He's also been known to mix in womenswear pieces from designers like Marc Jacobs. And whether he's growing his hair to rockstar lengths or chopping it all off for charity, we're not sure Styles has ever seen a bad hair day.

We rounded up all of our favorites of Styles's best looks (or at least, all the ones our Getty subscription would allow) in the gallery below:

31 Gallery 31 Images

Feeling inspired? Shop these Styles-inspired picks:

24 Gallery 24 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.