Great Outfits in Fashion History: Hunter Schafer in the Most Fun Givenchy Haute Couture Dress

Hunter Schafer in Givenchy Haute Couture at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If I knew last February that the world was about to go into lockdown, would I have made dressing up a priority? I can't say for certain, but I often think of what I would have dreamed of wearing to those final pre-pandemic social outings and my mind always goes to Hunter Schafer's super-fun Givenchy Haute Couture number that the model and actor wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar party, The multicolored dress is the sartorial definition of a party: its made with organza tubes, pearl fringing and silver sequins so the wearer looks like a literal chic piñata.

Cheerful images of Schafer spinning in the Clare Waight Keller creation prove just how much fun she must have had in the artful frock that evening. The mere thought of twirling in a gown with an excess of dangly details brings a smile to my face as it makes me think of dancing and of making an entrance — two things that my sweatpants never inspire me to do.

Schafer completed the look with a glitzy pair of silver Mary Jane shoes, a slicked back low bun and minimal makeup. The toned down beauty look kept the ensemble from veering into costume territory. Ahead, shop sparkly going-out pieces that aren't quite couture but are equally as fun.

