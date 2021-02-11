Sponsored Story

IRO Is Hiring An Operational Administrative Wholesale Representative In New York, NY

IRO is a Paris based contemporary RTW collection founded by brothers Laurent and Arik Bitton.
Author:
Publish date:
IRO logo vectorisé

IRO is seeking an operational administration rep: 5 days a week, 9:30 am - 6 pm, office in midtown NY.

Operations Administration position: wholesale to the USA

  • Working closely with the sales teams and director of wholesale to ensure a smooth flow of goods between warehouse to customers.
  • Customer service wholesale:: issue RA + call tags + swap orders, provide tracking to all orders.
  • For outbound shipments of finished goods to the clients – responsible for a flawless shipment process.- add ship charge to invoices, email invoices ready to ship to charge customers.
  • Coordinating shipping instructions between clients and warehouse, obtaining shipping approvals from vendors and following their packaging and document requirements.
  • Good understanding of different shipping terms and their implementation
  • Works with 3PL warehouse, accounting, sales team, and retail team.
  • Manage the input of new styles into retails (CBR) system. wholesale ship to retail stores IRO
  • Enters orders for department stores as well as order tags for all department store accounts.
  • Maintains and improves processes
  • Assist in quarterly inventory reporting preparation for wholesale and retail - The manual input of cost prices into the system
  • Proficiency in excel, word, ship station UPS, experience in the operational system "ORLI" is a plus or Netsuit + CBR
  • 20$ hour =40 Hours per week. 2 weeks paid vacation. join corporate health insurance plan at cost out of pocket

2-3+ Year experience preferred

To Apply: Please send your resume to finance.us@iro.fr, subject line Operational Administration Wholesale Representative.

Related Stories

IRO logo vectorisé
Careers

IRO Is Hiring A Customer Care / PR Assistant In New York, NY

IRO is a Paris based contemporary RTW collection founded by brothers Laurent and Arik Bitton.

irojpg
Careers

IRO Is Seeking PR Interns In New York, NY

IRO is a Paris based contemporary RTW collection founded by brothers Laurent and Arik Bitton.

IRO.jpg
Careers

IRO Is Hiring A Customer Care / PR Assistant In New York, NY

IRO is a Paris based contemporary RTW collection founded by brothers Laurent and Arik Bitton. We're seeking an temporary to permanent Full Time Customer care / PR assistant.

irojpg
Careers

IRO IS SEEKING MARKETING / PR INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

IRO is a Paris based contemporary RTW collection founded by brothers Laurent and Arik Bitton. Candidate must be enrolled in a degree program with relevant coursework in marketing, communications, or journalism.