IRO Is Hiring An Operational Administrative Wholesale Representative In New York, NY
IRO is seeking an operational administration rep: 5 days a week, 9:30 am - 6 pm, office in midtown NY.
Operations Administration position: wholesale to the USA
- Working closely with the sales teams and director of wholesale to ensure a smooth flow of goods between warehouse to customers.
- Customer service wholesale:: issue RA + call tags + swap orders, provide tracking to all orders.
- For outbound shipments of finished goods to the clients – responsible for a flawless shipment process.- add ship charge to invoices, email invoices ready to ship to charge customers.
- Coordinating shipping instructions between clients and warehouse, obtaining shipping approvals from vendors and following their packaging and document requirements.
- Good understanding of different shipping terms and their implementation
- Works with 3PL warehouse, accounting, sales team, and retail team.
- Manage the input of new styles into retails (CBR) system. wholesale ship to retail stores IRO
- Enters orders for department stores as well as order tags for all department store accounts.
- Maintains and improves processes
- Assist in quarterly inventory reporting preparation for wholesale and retail - The manual input of cost prices into the system
- Proficiency in excel, word, ship station UPS, experience in the operational system "ORLI" is a plus or Netsuit + CBR
- 20$ hour =40 Hours per week. 2 weeks paid vacation. join corporate health insurance plan at cost out of pocket
2-3+ Year experience preferred
To Apply: Please send your resume to finance.us@iro.fr, subject line Operational Administration Wholesale Representative.