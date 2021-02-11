IRO Is Hiring An Operational Administrative Wholesale Representative In New York, NY

IRO is a Paris based contemporary RTW collection founded by brothers Laurent and Arik Bitton.

IRO is seeking an operational administration rep: 5 days a week, 9:30 am - 6 pm, office in midtown NY.



Operations Administration position: wholesale to the USA



Working closely with the sales teams and director of wholesale to ensure a smooth flow of goods between warehouse to customers.

Customer service wholesale:: issue RA + call tags + swap orders, provide tracking to all orders.

For outbound shipments of finished goods to the clients – responsible for a flawless shipment process.- add ship charge to invoices, email invoices ready to ship to charge customers.



Coordinating shipping instructions between clients and warehouse, obtaining shipping approvals from vendors and following their packaging and document requirements.



Good understanding of different shipping terms and their implementation



Works with 3PL warehouse, accounting, sales team, and retail team.



Manage the input of new styles into retails (CBR) system. wholesale ship to retail stores IRO

Enters orders for department stores as well as order tags for all department store accounts.

Maintains and improves processes

Assist in quarterly inventory reporting preparation for wholesale and retail - The manual input of cost prices into the system

Proficiency in excel, word, ship station UPS, experience in the operational system "ORLI" is a plus or Netsuit + CBR

20$ hour =40 Hours per week. 2 weeks paid vacation. join corporate health insurance plan at cost out of pocket

2-3+ Year experience preferred



To Apply: Please send your resume to finance.us@iro.fr, subject line Operational Administration Wholesale Representative.