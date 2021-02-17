Great Outfits in Fashion History: Isabelle Huppert in the Perfect Flared Jeans

From Clare Waight Keller's final collection for Chloé.
There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The red carpet at Cannes Film Festival is a reliable source for Great Outfit inspiration — though, less so for attainable, non-gown looks to recreate at home (unless you have a ball or gala to attend which, right now, you don't). That's when we turn to the Croisette, where, for decades, celebrities have stepped out in casual day looks that have that same elegant air that permeates the entire event. Isabelle Huppert is an expert at this type of dressing, having attended the event for many years and even served on the jury, and the full Chloé look she wore to a 2017 Cannes photo call epitomizes it. 

The French actor arrived to the step-and-repeat in a silky ivory blouse featuring a rounded burgundy collar from the brand's Fall 2017 collection (Clare Waight Keller's final one for the French fashion house), the neck untied, with a pair of high-waisted, frayed-hem flared jeans and brown platform sandals. It's uncomplicated, and yet absolutely aspirational — I mean, don't we all just want to look that cool without overthinking it? 

Shop flared jeans and silky blouses inspired by Huppert in the gallery, bellow.

Thakoon Wrap-Effect Silk Blouse
Chloé High-rise flared jeans MyTheresa
Good American Good Flare
