Must Read: Jeff Bezos Steps Down as Amazon CEO, Rebag Launches Image Recognition Technology

Jeff Bezos. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO

Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos will leave his post this summer, handing over the reins to the company's Chief Cloud Executive Andy Jassy. Bezos will continue to serve on the board of directors and will remain Amazon's biggest shareholder. Brian Olsavsky, Amazon's finance chief, said Bezos decided to step down as chief executive for personal reasons in an interview with The Times. {The New York Times}

Rebag launches first image recognition technology for luxury resale

As an extension of Clair, Rebag's pricing tool that launched in October 2019, the luxury resale company just unveiled Clair Al, an image recognition technology that can identify and price a handbag within seconds. The software will be available to users on the Rebag app starting Feb. 3. "With Clair AI, we are building on our promise of always providing total transparency and simplicity for resellers," said Charles Gorra, Founder and CEO of Rebag, in an official press statement. "Ultimately, we believe that accessible resale data points will redefine behaviors and move the luxury industry from a consumption mindset towards an investment one." {Fashionista inbox}

Capri Holdings forms the Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion

On Tuesday, Capri Holdings announced the formation of the Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion. The foundation will work collaboratively with colleges and high schools to create mentorship and scholarship programs for underrepresented communities with the goal of preparing students for successful careers in the fashion industry. The company has also pledged $20 million to further the foundation's mission of supporting diversity, inclusion and equality throughout the fashion industry. {Fashionista inbox}

Farfetch parters with Nataal to champion Black creativity

Farfetch has teamed up with Nataal, a global multimedia brand that celebrates contemporary fashion and culture from Africa and its diaspora, to champion more Black-owned brands, boutiques and creatives. The year-long partnership kicks off Feb. 3 with a Balmain shoot for the site that highlights Olivier Rousteing's Black style icons. {Fashionista inbox}

Nike to release first hands-free shoe

Nike's Flyease Go, a hands-free, slide-on sneaker, will launch in a gradual rollout this year for $120. Designed for people who have difficulty tying their laces, Mark Wilson at Fast Company writes that the sportswear giant hopes the shoe will "resonate with anyone who'd like to slip into their shoes with more ease." This sneaker release marks a shift for the company in that it's no longer simply catering to the footwear needs of top athletes, but is now prioritizing people with special needs. {Fast Company}

