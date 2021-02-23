Jennifer Fisher Is Hiring A Fulfillment Operations Associate In New York, NY

Fulfillment & Operations Associate

Key Responsibilities:

Ensure all packages are shipped on time and correctly every day

Manage entire shipping process

Conduct quality check of product prior to shipping

Communicate cross-departmentally to ensure quality standards are being met

Places orders for supplies

Assists in maintaining overall showroom and office cleanliness

Answer customer and sales team questions about available items in stock

Retrieve items from stockroom at customer request

Process customer orders when necessary

Assist in processing repairs and communicating with clients regarding customer service-related issues

Assist in miscellaneous general tasks

Our Ideal Candidate:

Detail oriented with an eye on quality and consistency

We are a growing company and produce large amounts of product – willingness to embrace repetition is key

Efficient time management and ability to multi-task

Exhibits strong organizational skills

Demonstrates strong interpersonal and customer service skills

Exhibits familiarity with the range of our products

Works well with a team

Positive, self-starter attitude

To Apply: Please send you resume to jade@jenniferfisherjewelry.com, subject line Fulfillment Operations Associate.