Jennifer Fisher Is Hiring A Fulfillment Operations Associate In New York, NY

Fine jewelry brand, Jennifer Fisher is hiring a Fulfillment Operations Associate,
jennifer fisher

Fulfillment & Operations Associate

Key Responsibilities:

  • Ensure all packages are shipped on time and correctly every day
  • Manage entire shipping process
  • Conduct quality check of product prior to shipping
  • Communicate cross-departmentally to ensure quality standards are being met
  • Places orders for supplies
  • Assists in maintaining overall showroom and office cleanliness
  • Answer customer and sales team questions about available items in stock
  • Retrieve items from stockroom at customer request
  • Process customer orders when necessary
  • Assist in processing repairs and communicating with clients regarding customer service-related issues
  • Assist in miscellaneous general tasks

Our Ideal Candidate:

  • Detail oriented with an eye on quality and consistency
  • We are a growing company and produce large amounts of product – willingness to embrace repetition is key
  • Efficient time management and ability to multi-task
  • Exhibits strong organizational skills
  • Demonstrates strong interpersonal and customer service skills
  • Exhibits familiarity with the range of our products
  • Works well with a team
  • Positive, self-starter attitude

To Apply: Please send you resume to jade@jenniferfisherjewelry.com, subject line Fulfillment Operations Associate.

