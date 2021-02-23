Jennifer Fisher Is Hiring A Fulfillment Operations Associate In New York, NY
Fine jewelry brand, Jennifer Fisher is hiring a Fulfillment Operations Associate,
Fulfillment & Operations Associate
Key Responsibilities:
- Ensure all packages are shipped on time and correctly every day
- Manage entire shipping process
- Conduct quality check of product prior to shipping
- Communicate cross-departmentally to ensure quality standards are being met
- Places orders for supplies
- Assists in maintaining overall showroom and office cleanliness
- Answer customer and sales team questions about available items in stock
- Retrieve items from stockroom at customer request
- Process customer orders when necessary
- Assist in processing repairs and communicating with clients regarding customer service-related issues
- Assist in miscellaneous general tasks
Our Ideal Candidate:
- Detail oriented with an eye on quality and consistency
- We are a growing company and produce large amounts of product – willingness to embrace repetition is key
- Efficient time management and ability to multi-task
- Exhibits strong organizational skills
- Demonstrates strong interpersonal and customer service skills
- Exhibits familiarity with the range of our products
- Works well with a team
- Positive, self-starter attitude
To Apply: Please send you resume to jade@jenniferfisherjewelry.com, subject line Fulfillment Operations Associate.