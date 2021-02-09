Must Read: J.Lo Covers 'Allure,' Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Cover 'GQ'

Photo: Gary Hershorn-Pool/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.



J.Lo covers Allure

Allure turns 30 this year, and for its big anniversary issue, it tapped Jennifer Lopez to appear on the cover, photographed by Daniella Midenge. The multi-hyphenate founder of JLo Beauty talks with Danielle Pergament about being an "overachiever," representation and discipline. {Allure}



Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird cover GQ

GQ began rolling out its "Modern Lovers" issue on Tuesday, starting with a cover shot by Sam Taylor-Johnson featuring Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird. The recently engaged couple speak with Emma Carmichael about the proposal, their relationship and the role advocacy has played in it. {GQ}

Photo: Sam Taylor-Johnson/Courtesy of Condé Nast

Natalia Bryant signs with IMG

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, inked a deal with IMG Models, the agency that recently signed Amanda Gorman and Ella Emhoff. In a statement, she said: "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively." {Fashionista Inbox}

Rochas names Charles de Vilmorin creative director

Another day, another creative director announcement: Charles de Vilmorin, the 24-year-old French designer who made his haute couture debut last month through his namesake label, will take over Rochas, beginning with Spring 2022. {Fashionista Inbox}

Crown Affair and Jennifer Behr collaborate on "Crown Kit"

Hair-care brand Crown Affair partnered with accessories label Jennifer Behr on a limited-edition box set containing a headband (Jennifer Behr's hammered-silk Tori, in Crown Affair's signature green hue) and a hair oil, available now on both brands' websites for $220. See the product and campaign in the gallery, below. {Fashionista Inbox}

