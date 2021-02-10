JSN Studio Is Hiring A Styling Assistant In Los Angeles

Sponsored Story

JSN STUDIO + celebrity stylist Jason Bolden is searching for a hardworking, self-starting, creative, critical-thinking styling assistant who thrives in a tight-knit and fast-paced environment.
JSN STUDIO + celebrity stylist Jason Bolden is searching for a hardworking, self-starting, creative, critical-thinking styling assistant who thrives in a tight-knit and fast-paced environment. This person must be passionate about all things style, design and established + up-and-coming designers. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work with a forward-thinking, innovative team + our culture-shifting clientele.

About JSN STUDIO: We are a multi-disciplinary creative shop that works across the worlds of interior design + celebrity styling. We’re responsible for shaping the images of our clients and campaigns for some of the world’s most celebrated brands.

One thing to note: Job titles are purely a formality - because we are a small team, everyone does everything. This person will have the opportunity to contribute to high-level initiatives and work directly with the founder, providing limitless growth potential.

Required Qualifications:

● Must pay meticulous attention to detail + have strong verbal, writing, communication + phone etiquette
● Extremely organized
● Must work well in a team environment
● Must be punctual + prompt
● Must be a self-starting forward thinker
● Strong social media skillset
● Prior styling experience preferred
● Ability to work extended hours on days before + on photo/video shoot days
● Knowledge of the media landscape + fashion trends
● Must have personal mode of transportation + personal laptop

Responsibilities include (but are not limited to the following):

● Coordinating sample pick-ups + returns
● Assistance with managing studio: office coordination, filing, etc.
● Researching + archiving photos
● Updating showroom and PR databases
● Occasionally assist with shoots + events
● Trend research + help with conceptualizing style stories
● Assistance with product development and marketing
● Updating website and email database

Our office is located near Hollywood. This is a full-time paid opportunity and salary is competitive.

To Apply: Please send your resume, LinkedIn + Instagram profiles to the team at hello@jsn.studio with the subject line STYLING ASSISTANT OPPORTUNITY. 

