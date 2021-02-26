Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kate Hudson Is a Pink Velvet Art Deco Dream

See what the actor wore to the premiere of "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I have a confession to make, one which frankly shocked the entire team at Fashionista when I shared it in our Slack: I have never seen "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days." I will pause here for your outrage....

I know, I know! I'm not sure how I missed this cultural moment, either. Anyway, I'm not here to confess my pop culture sins, but rather to discuss this incredibly gorgeous look Kate Hudson wore to the premiere of "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" back in 2003. I can't find the design credits — this was before premieres were yet another red carpet branding opportunity for celebrities and their stylists — but it's a dreamy, crushed velvet slipdress in the perfect peachy-pink shade. It has the slightest Art Deco flapper feel, thanks to the ruching at the bottom and the embellishments at the strap, but it also feels incredibly modern. The only thing dating this look for me is the pair of gold disc sandals, which just remind me of a lot of style mistakes I made in high school.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Otherwise, you have tassel earrings, laid-back hair and pretty-in-pink makeup, with a shimmery eyeshadow rimmed under the eye and a matching glossy lip. It's a gorgeous, effortless look that says, "I'm a star and I have arrived."

I promise I'll make up for lost time and catch the movie on a streaming service this weekend. In the meantime, I'll be shopping for pieces inspired by Hudson's boho-chic style.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.