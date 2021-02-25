Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kathryn Hahn in Gabriela Hearst

I think all of us can agree that she's underrated as an actor and comedian, but something I'd also like to point out is how underrated she is as a style star.

Over this past weekend, everyone on the internet was talking about Kathryn Hahn. I'm not exactly sure why as the discourse seemed to stem from a TV show I don't watch, but I've always been a big fan of hers for simply being delightful and hilarious in every role I've seen her perform. (I also saw her once at a restaurant and she really seems like a joy to be around.)

I think all of us Hahn fans can agree that she's underrated as an actor and comedian, but something I'd also like to point out is how underrated she is as a style star. If you look through her appearances over the past several years, she's really never missed. Her red carpet looks may not scream "wow" in the same way a Tracee Ellis Ross's or a Lady Gaga's might, but they consistently make me think, "oh, cute, that is exactly what I'd want to wear at a red carpet event." She always looks fashionable, cool and understated, but there's also a personality to her looks. (Like, you get the sense that she was probably bummed when Bird closed.) For that we can thank stylist Karla Welch, who always excels at letting her clients shine through their clothes.

Case in point: this quietly chic, beautifully tailored Gabriela Hearst dress she wore in 2018 to the Gotham Independent Film Awards, styled with the brand's hit Demi bag. In it, she exudes the confidence of someone who gets and appreciates fashion, but also has a lot of other things going for her.

Below, shop a few mini evening bags that give off a similar classic-with-a-twist energy.

