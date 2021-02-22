Kris Jenner Is Set to Launch Her Own Beauty Brand

Per new trademark filings, the Kardashian matriarch will follow in the footsteps of her daughters with her own eponymous cosmetics and skin care.

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Much like the universe and the list of reasons to be appalled by Ted Cruz, the Kardashian-Jenner business empire is ever-expanding. The next addition to the family's entrepreneurial ventures? A Kris Jenner beauty brand.

Per documents obtained by E! News, Jenner filed to trademark "Kris Jenner Beauty," "Kris Jenner Skin" and "Kris Jenner Skincare" on Feb. 10, seemingly following in her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's footsteps with what we can only assume will be at least one eponymous beauty brand (and potentially more). Jenner has yet to publicly confirm the news or specify what type of products she'll be launching, but according to E! News, "the reality TV personality listed a few goodies that would potentially be part of her brand's lineup: cosmetics, skin care, nail care products, false eyelashes, hair care products and fragrances to name a few."

Jenner has dabbled in the beauty industry quite a bit, from being largely regarded as the mastermind behind the Kylie Cosmetics empire and KKW Beauty (and both brands' multi-million-dollar deals with Coty Inc.) to launching a KKW x Kris perfume in collaboration with KKW Fragrance and a palette and lipstick for Mother's Day with Kylie Cosmetics in 2019. (She was also involved in her daughters' less successful beauty ventures, meaning her beauty industry experience spans decades.)

TBD on when Jenner's beauty brand(s) will make its debut and how it might compare to the existing Kardashian-Jenner beauty businesses, but it's safe to say she's certainly well-versed in the processes of developing, launching and managing the dealmaking aspects of beauty by now.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.