Krupp Group Is Hiring A Beauty PR Coordinator In New York, NY

Title: Beauty PR Coordinator

Position Reports To: Director

Basic Function: Support PR supergroup in managing and facilitating press opportunities and projects for clients. Focus on internal team organization, securing product placement / speedy press clippings as well as coming up with out-of-the-box ways to promote the brands, and product sendouts and mailers. Additionally, your job is to oversee and manage the team’s seasonal interns.

Essential duties:

▪ Press / Product Requests

o Manage product requests for editorial and influencer requests as well as image requests

o Execute proactive product pitching across various media platforms including: print, digital, broadcast, and social

o Demonstrate existing contacts and relationships with editorial assistants in the beauty industry

o Build positive professional relationships with media and influencers as well as clients

o Act as liaison between client and Krupp Group/Studio Beauty regarding product inventory and assets

o Perform Credit Checks

oLog in and record editorial and general activity in internal documents

▪ Mailers and Giftings

o Organize and prepare client mailers including sourcing, ordering, facilitating mailing addresses, maintaining gifting target lists, handling shipments, monitoring social media placements, etc.

▪ Maintain master media and influencer contact lists, updating any industry shifts, promotions and departures

▪ Press / Social Placements

o Constantly monitor due press and coverage trackers on a daily basis – utilizing Google Alerts, Muckrack, social applications, MightyScout, Google search with key terms, as well as print issue subscriptions

o Clip, scan, properly save, and formally send through secured press in a timely manner

▪ Proactive Strategy

o Brainstorm new and creative ways for client awareness

o Work with team to distribute press assets, client pitches and blasts

o Convert coverage from pitch through to publication

o Conduct market check-in’s with media in order to identify opportunities to pitch clients

▪ In-Person + Virtual Events

o Support team in pre and post client event preparations

o Manage guest lists and RSVPs

o Support onsite

o Monitor, clip, and keep track of post-event press coverage including social placements

▪ Internship Program

o Mentor and educate interns seasonally

o Provide managerial support and delegate projects and support activity

o Organize intern welcome onboarding and farewell events

Qualifications:

▪ At least 1-2 years of experience in beauty public relations, marketing, communications

▪ Bachelor’s degree

▪ Has excellent writing skills and professional communication etiquette

▪ Has exceptional interpersonal skills

▪ Ability to multitask efficiently and manage multiple personalities is a must

▪ Highly organized and able to prioritize

▪ Passionate, engaged, and motivated with a proven ability to work well under pressure and autonomously in beauty communications

▪ Action-oriented, resourceful, and creative thinker who has a strong eye for detail

▪ Proficient in MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, and Google applications

▪ Familiarity with Muckrack is preferred

To apply, please email your resumes and cover letters in PDF to jobs@kruppgroup.com, subject line Beauty PR Coordinator.