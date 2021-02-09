Sponsored Story

Krupp Group Is Hiring A Beauty PR Coordinator In New York, NY

At Krupp Group, we help visionaries in fashion, lifestyle, health & wellness, beauty and travel establish cultural resonance.
Title: Beauty PR Coordinator
Position Reports To: Director

Basic Function: Support PR supergroup in managing and facilitating press opportunities and projects for clients. Focus on internal team organization, securing product placement / speedy press clippings as well as coming up with out-of-the-box ways to promote the brands, and product sendouts and mailers. Additionally, your job is to oversee and manage the team’s seasonal interns.

Essential duties:

▪ Press / Product Requests
 o Manage product requests for editorial and influencer requests as well as image requests
   o Execute proactive product pitching across various media platforms including: print, digital, broadcast, and social
   o Demonstrate existing contacts and relationships with editorial assistants in the beauty industry
   o Build positive professional relationships with media and influencers as well as clients
   o Act as liaison between client and Krupp Group/Studio Beauty regarding product inventory and assets
   o Perform Credit Checks
   oLog in and record editorial and general activity in internal documents
▪ Mailers and Giftings
   o Organize and prepare client mailers including sourcing, ordering, facilitating mailing addresses, maintaining gifting target lists, handling shipments, monitoring social media placements, etc.
▪ Maintain master media and influencer contact lists, updating any industry shifts, promotions and departures
▪ Press / Social Placements
   o Constantly monitor due press and coverage trackers on a daily basis – utilizing Google Alerts, Muckrack, social applications, MightyScout, Google search with key terms, as well as print issue subscriptions
   o Clip, scan, properly save, and formally send through secured press in a timely manner
▪ Proactive Strategy
   o Brainstorm new and creative ways for client awareness
   o Work with team to distribute press assets, client pitches and blasts
   o Convert coverage from pitch through to publication
   o Conduct market check-in’s with media in order to identify opportunities to pitch clients
▪ In-Person + Virtual Events
   o Support team in pre and post client event preparations
   o Manage guest lists and RSVPs
   o Support onsite
   o Monitor, clip, and keep track of post-event press coverage including social placements
▪ Internship Program
   o Mentor and educate interns seasonally
   o Provide managerial support and delegate projects and support activity
   o Organize intern welcome onboarding and farewell events

Qualifications:

▪ At least 1-2 years of experience in beauty public relations, marketing, communications
▪ Bachelor’s degree
▪ Has excellent writing skills and professional communication etiquette
▪ Has exceptional interpersonal skills
▪ Ability to multitask efficiently and manage multiple personalities is a must
▪ Highly organized and able to prioritize
▪ Passionate, engaged, and motivated with a proven ability to work well under pressure and autonomously in beauty communications
▪ Action-oriented, resourceful, and creative thinker who has a strong eye for detail
▪ Proficient in MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, and Google applications
▪ Familiarity with Muckrack is preferred

To apply, please email your resumes and cover letters in PDF to jobs@kruppgroup.com, subject line Beauty PR Coordinator.

