Krupp Group Is Hiring A Beauty PR Coordinator In New York, NY
Title: Beauty PR Coordinator
Position Reports To: Director
Basic Function: Support PR supergroup in managing and facilitating press opportunities and projects for clients. Focus on internal team organization, securing product placement / speedy press clippings as well as coming up with out-of-the-box ways to promote the brands, and product sendouts and mailers. Additionally, your job is to oversee and manage the team’s seasonal interns.
Essential duties:
▪ Press / Product Requests
o Manage product requests for editorial and influencer requests as well as image requests
o Execute proactive product pitching across various media platforms including: print, digital, broadcast, and social
o Demonstrate existing contacts and relationships with editorial assistants in the beauty industry
o Build positive professional relationships with media and influencers as well as clients
o Act as liaison between client and Krupp Group/Studio Beauty regarding product inventory and assets
o Perform Credit Checks
oLog in and record editorial and general activity in internal documents
▪ Mailers and Giftings
o Organize and prepare client mailers including sourcing, ordering, facilitating mailing addresses, maintaining gifting target lists, handling shipments, monitoring social media placements, etc.
▪ Maintain master media and influencer contact lists, updating any industry shifts, promotions and departures
▪ Press / Social Placements
o Constantly monitor due press and coverage trackers on a daily basis – utilizing Google Alerts, Muckrack, social applications, MightyScout, Google search with key terms, as well as print issue subscriptions
o Clip, scan, properly save, and formally send through secured press in a timely manner
▪ Proactive Strategy
o Brainstorm new and creative ways for client awareness
o Work with team to distribute press assets, client pitches and blasts
o Convert coverage from pitch through to publication
o Conduct market check-in’s with media in order to identify opportunities to pitch clients
▪ In-Person + Virtual Events
o Support team in pre and post client event preparations
o Manage guest lists and RSVPs
o Support onsite
o Monitor, clip, and keep track of post-event press coverage including social placements
▪ Internship Program
o Mentor and educate interns seasonally
o Provide managerial support and delegate projects and support activity
o Organize intern welcome onboarding and farewell events
Qualifications:
▪ At least 1-2 years of experience in beauty public relations, marketing, communications
▪ Bachelor’s degree
▪ Has excellent writing skills and professional communication etiquette
▪ Has exceptional interpersonal skills
▪ Ability to multitask efficiently and manage multiple personalities is a must
▪ Highly organized and able to prioritize
▪ Passionate, engaged, and motivated with a proven ability to work well under pressure and autonomously in beauty communications
▪ Action-oriented, resourceful, and creative thinker who has a strong eye for detail
▪ Proficient in MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, and Google applications
▪ Familiarity with Muckrack is preferred
To apply, please email your resumes and cover letters in PDF to jobs@kruppgroup.com, subject line Beauty PR Coordinator.