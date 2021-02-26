Krupp Group Is Hiring An Account Coordinator, Fashion + Digital In New York, NY

Title: Account Coordinator, Fashion + Digital

Position Reports To: Account Director + Account Manager

Basic Function: Support editorial + Digital teams in managing and facilitating editorial requests, influencer requests and press opportunities for designated clients. Focus on securing product placement and features as well as coming up with out-of-the-box ways to promote the brands and garnish larger feature pieces. Additionally, your job is to oversee and manage the team’s seasonal interns.

Essential duties:

▪ Sample Requests

o Manage sample requests for editorial + influencer requests and shoots as well as image requests and proactive product pitching across various media platforms including: print, digital, broadcast, VIP sources (depending on scope of services per client)

o Act as liaison between client and Krupp Group regarding sample inventory and manage internal client sample requests to facilitate sending and returning per client and Krupp Group’s needs

o Build positive professional relationships with media and influencers as well as clients

o Handle influencer execution on sponsored campaigns

o Log in, check in, and record editorial and sample info using Launch Metrics and Google docs

o Keep track record of outstanding samples and missed opportunities per client seasonally

▪ Perform credit checks, cross referencing with info already listed on linesheets and client directly

▪ Organize and prepare seasonal client mailings and giftings (as needed) including facilitating mailing addresses, maintaining gifting target lists, handling shipments, monitor social media and influencer placements, etc.

▪ Compile monthly client reports outlining all account activity, sample / image requests, credit requests, secured coverage including editorial and digital, and upcoming coverage to have reviewed by senior team

▪ Maintain master media and influencer contact list, updating any industry shifts, promotions and departures

▪ Press

o Constantly monitor due press on a daily basis – utilizing Google Alerts, Instagram, Muckrack, Google search with key terms, as well as print issue subscriptions

o Request advanced copies from editorial assistants as needed

o Clip, scan and properly save secured press in a timely manner

o Confirm media impressions and/or UVM’s per press hit

▪ Proactive Strategy

o Brainstorm new and creative ways for client awareness

o Work with senior staff to distribute look books, client pitches and trend blasts

o Research up and coming influencers who are relevant in the space

o Promote client sample sales, trunk shows, in-store events, etc.

o Conduct market check-in’s with media at least twice a month in order to identify opportunities to pitch clients

▪ Seasonal Press Previews

o Build out media invite lists

o Liaise across departments to coordinate and execute preparation of agency press previews

o Support in scheduling, documenting, and confirmation of all appointments

o Greet and walk thru each collection with media maintaining notes and feedback per collection

▪ Events + Fashion Week

o Support senior staff in pre and post fashion week show and/or client event preparations

o Manage all client guest, sales, personals, and media and influencer lists, format and import properly onto Launch Metrics

o Manage RSVPs for events, fashion shows, or presentations with Launch Metrics

o Support front-of-house team with check-in onsite

o Monitor, clip, and keep track of post-show / event press coverage including social placements

Internship Program

o Mentor and educate interns seasonally, working across departments on the hiring process

o Provide managerial support and delegate projects and support activity

o Organize intern welcome breakfasts and farewell events

Qualifications:

▪ At least 2 years of experience in fashion public relations, marketing, communications

▪ Bachelor’s degree

▪ Has excellent writing skills and professional communication etiquette

▪ Has exceptional interpersonal skills

▪ Ability to multitask efficiently and manage multiple personalities is a must

▪ Passionate, engaged, and motivated with a proven ability to work well under pressure and autonomously in fashion communications

▪ Action-oriented, resourceful, and creative thinker who has a strong eye for detail

▪ Proficient in MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint and Outlook

▪ Familiarity with Launch Metrics and Muckrack is preferred

To Apply: Please email your resume and cover letter in PDF to jobs@kruppgroup.com, subject line Account Coordinator, Fashion + Digital.