Must Read: Lana Condor Covers Self, Ulta Doubles Black-Owned Brands in Stores

Plus, what comes next for the programs started in 2020 to support BIPOC brands.

Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Lana Condor covers Self

Ahead of the premiere of the final "To All the Boys" film, Lana Condor appears on the February 2021 digital cover of Self, photographed by Jack Belli and profiled by Nichole Perkins. In the accompanying story, the actor talks saying goodbye to Lara Jean, taking care of her mental health and setting boundaries. {Self}

Ulta doubles Black-owned brands in stores

Ulta announced that, in 2021, it would double the number of Black-owned brands it stocks in stores (coming this month: Mented Cosmetics, Keys Soulcare and Black Girl Sunscreen) and dedicate "more than $4 million... to marketing support [for them] within the company's assortment to fuel brand awareness and sustain growth," according to a press release. Tracee Ellis Ross will also come on as Diversity and Inclusion Advisor; of the role, she said: "I look forward to formalizing an already existing dialogue and partnership around diversity and inclusion with Mary Dillon and the Ulta Beauty team. This work requires commitment and accountability from Ulta Beauty to ensure measurable goals are achieved. I'm hopeful and optimistic our work together will create foundational change." {Fashionista Inbox}

In 2020, programs to support BIPOC brands proliferated — what now?

As part of an ongoing series on Beauty Independent, Alice Mroczkowski spoke with 35 brand founders and executives — including Shea Radiance's Funlayo Alabi, Rosen Skincare's Jamika Martin and Rizos Curls's Julissa Prado — about the various initiatives that emerged in the beauty industry following the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement to support BIPOC-owned businesses, and what work still needs to be done. {Beauty Independent}

Gap, Inc. joins 15 Percent Pledge

Gap, Inc. — which owns Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta — signed on to Aurora James's 15 Percent Pledge, with the goal of "creating more access and new workforce opportunities through early empowerment pipeline programs [internships, externships and learning experiences] to further economic equality and prosperity," the company said. It also made a $200,000 donation to the organization. {Fashionista Inbox}

