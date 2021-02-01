Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lauren Hutton at the 2012 CFDA Awards

Lauren Hutton in The Row at the 2012 CFDA Fashion Awards. Photo: James Devaney/WireImage

Model Lauren Hutton is a fashion anomaly: She defies trends and enthralls the Olsen twins. Her impeccable style file is larger than most runway stars who started their career in the '60s and have since stepped away from the catwalk; Hutton, however, is still a front row fixture and occasionally walks for top designers.

In the last decade, the fresh-faced 77-year-old has become the oldest woman to appear on a Vogue cover and has won over Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, having served as the face of The Row. I'd love to know what ineffable qualities a person must possess to charm that identical duo, but when Hutton arrived at the 2012 CFDA Awards with an Olsen on each arm, it was easy to see why they picked her to represent the brand.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dressed in a cream suit that exemplified The Row's precise tailoring and a simple — yet rich-looking — white shirt and sneakers, Hutton's ensemble for America's annual fashion awards was an embodiment of the luxury label: It was a recipe for ageless charm and proof that the highest level of chic can be bought.

Ahead, shop more affordable elegant cream-colored separates.

