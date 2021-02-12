Great Outfits in Fashion History: Leighton Meester in a Black Lace Jumpsuit

I am fully of the opinion that this look was ahead of its time.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It's possible I may never forgive the fashion industry for letting "Gossip Girl" star Leighton Meester go relatively ignored compared to her blonde counterpart, Blake Lively, when it came to front-row appearances and glossy cover moments. (I don't often hold grudges, but, you understand....) I always thought, and still think, that in many ways Meester was making more interesting style choices and showed a willingness to take more risks on the red carpet.

Take, for example, this look Meester wore to an event hosted by Harry Winston — yes, the same purveyor of luxury diamonds who sold Chuck Bass the engagement ring intended for Blair Waldorf — all the way back in 2010. It's a black lace jumpsuit by Marchesa, from the Spring 2011 collection, and as I recall it received rather mixed reviews for the star. Personally, I think it was just ahead of its time: illusion netting helps hold up the deep-V neckline and off-the-shoulder draping, and not many could pull off the bottom half of the look, with it's skin-revealing sheerness and hip-enhancing shape.

But, for me, it's a refreshing take on black-tie dressing. It allows the triple-strand Harry Winston diamond necklace to take center stage without being boring or safe, and I love it styled with the Nicholas Kirkwood heels. I can't say I understand the bag — there's already a lot going on to throw in an embellished, ball-shaped miniaudiere — but again, I'm all for an interesting choice over the expected.

What makes the whole outfit complete is her loosely pinned-up hair and vampy dark lip. I might not have occasion to wear a sexy lace jumpsuit any time soon, but who is going to stop me from swiping on a plum-colored lipstick before my next Zoom? No one, that's who.

