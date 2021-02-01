Local Color NY Is Hiring A Junior Producer / Office Manager In New York, NY

Local Color NY is a premier full-service content creation & retouching studio based in Brooklyn, New York since 2014.

Local Color NY is a premier full-service content creation & retouching studio based in Brooklyn, New York since 2014. We offer production, post-production and creative services for fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands across digital and print media. Clients include New Balance, Outdoor Voices and Everlane.

We are currently recruiting a junior producer/office manager. Duties will include (but not be limited to) assisting the Managing Director/Head of Production with all elements of shoot production, logging, preparing and shipping samples, file processing/organization and general office management.

The ideal candidate will be super organised, motivated and a self starter and with some similar fashion industry experience. Some knowledge of basic retouching is a plus but not an essential.

Salary 40K PA plus benefits, please email resume to studio@localcolorny.com.



No recruiters thank you.