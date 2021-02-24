8 Top Trends From the London Fall 2021 Runways

Much like the Fall 2021 runways in New York, the London collections hinted at a hopeful future — one punctuated by parties and meaningless celebrations. Designers across the pond gave us several reasons to want to leave the house, all of which fall under the all-important "to be seen" category. With room-occupying and body-hugging silhouettes, British luxury brands reminded us just how beautifully bold and uncompromising fashion can be.

Before we turn our screens to Milan, let's take a look back at the top trends from London Fashion Week.

Balloon Sleeves

10 Gallery 10 Images

The Brits love a puff-sleeve, and this fall, they want us to go all-in with a dramatic balloon sleeve. There's nothing like announcing your entry back into society after a pandemic-driven drop-off with some big shoulder energy.

Cascading Ruffles

4 Gallery 4 Images

Cascades of ruffles are a bit more sophisticated than, say, the standard cake-like layering you'd find on a tween at a Bat Mitzvah. This season in London, the smooth, wave-like detailing elevated everything from flared pants to cold-shoulder gowns.

Catsuits

7 Gallery 7 Images

Unlike the musical-turned-film fail that this garment is often associated with, catsuits for Fall 2021 are pretty fun. Halpern takes a literal approach to the second-skin suits by covering one in leopard spots, while others decorated the body-hugging garment with florals and lace.

Dressed-Up Plaid

4 Gallery 4 Images

Judging by the amount of party plaid at LFW, we'd say U.K. brands can't wait to dress up for the holidays this year. From sequin renderings to voluminous checked eveningwear options, Christmas morning will be a lot fancier this winter.

Formal Capes

7 Gallery 7 Images

Seen at Emilia Wickstead, Roksanda and Roland Mouret, there was plenty of support for the cape to be crowned the season's favorite formalwear silhouette. The key to not looking like a wannabe royal is clever tailoring and soft colors.

Furry Friends

5 Gallery 5 Images

If your attachment to your pets has significantly increased since the pandemic, then you're not alone: Designers used cuddly animals in the place of handbags and plastered painted depictions of beloved four-legged family members on garments.

Relaxed Suiting

6 Gallery 6 Images

Designers offered several roomy trousers and oversized blazers for those not entirely willing to abandon the comfort of baggy quarantine clothes. The loose-fitting, pajama-like pants took on neutral tones, which will make them a versatile closet staple come September.

Slick Head-to-Toe Leather

7 Gallery 7 Images

What's the opposite of sluggish loungewear? Lustrous leather apparel — and there was a plenty of it to be found across the pond. Designers are making shiny statements with suits and boxy dresses for Fall 2021.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.