Great Outfits in Fashion History: Young Madonna in Leather and DIY Denim

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Madonna has proved herself a performer with remarkable staying power, and cranked out plenty of memorable ensembles throughout the decades. She's worn so many iconic looks and popularized so many pieces, from the bullet bra to the mesh glove, that entire books have been written about her style.

For all the over-the-top styles she performed in onstage or in music videos, however, some of the most timeless were also the simplest and most wearable. Take, for example, this look from 1998, which features an outfit one could easily see worn by any of today's young paparazzi favorites.

Madonna paired her black sequined top with a leather jacket and accessorized with gold jewelry, namely a gold pendant necklace and chunky rectangular earrings. Her tousled platinum locks showed just enough of their darker roots, while her makeup was so classic that it could be copy-pasted onto one of today's stars: a bright red lip, dark mascara and a bit of highlighter on the brow bone.

But the real hero was the painted denim, that looks like t might have been DIY customized, covered in vines, hearts, an American flag and the phrase "Make Love Not War." In case you'd like to add some funky denim to the black wardrobe staples already in your closet, check out some of our favorite pieces currently on the market in the gallery below.

