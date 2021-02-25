Mara Hoffman Goes All-In On Seashells For Spring 2021

The see now buy now collection features seashell-encrusted cowboy boots (!) and natural dyes.
Mara Hoffman Spring 2021 Look 6

Mara Hoffman has long had a penchant for designing super wearable clothing but making it feel special enough that people with more out-of-the-box tastes, like Janelle Monáe and Beyoncé, want in on her vision. 

For Spring 2021, which Hoffman presented as a see now, buy now collection that combined ready-to-wear and swim, leaning heavily into seashells. Handmade by Hoffman herself, accessories took the form of everything from seashell-encrusted cowboy boots to earrings and belts to a just-barely-covered-up stand-in for a thong. 

The clothes themselves featured a variety of beloved styles from the past, many rendered in new colorways with the help of natural dyer Cara Marie Piazza. The prominent use of organic cotton, linen, Tencel and hemp are in keeping with the brand's sustainability-focused ethos, as was its styling by Rachael Wang, known for her environmental commitments.

"The brand is continuously shifting, challenging itself and digging into what it truly means to be a responsible brand in the fashion industry and on this planet," said the label in a statement.

See every look in the Mara Hoffman Spring 2021 collection in the gallery below.

