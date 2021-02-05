Great Outfits in Fashion History: Maya Rudolph in a Clever Stella McCartney Dress

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph is one of the funniest people alive. This is an indisputable fact and I'm not accepting feedback at this time.

But also, the actor has a really fun sense of style on the red carpet! A particular favorite of mine is this dress from Stella McCartney's Resort 2014 collection: It's a pale pink, long-sleeved number embellished with lots of beading in the shape of matches, hearts and lips. It feels on-brand for the premiere of a movie called "Inherent Vice," no?

The dress itself has a lot going on, so Rudolph keeps the rest of the look simple with a pair of matching pink sandals and stud earrings. The hair and makeup, too, is easy, with a red pedicure the boldest beauty move in the bunch.

It's not exactly warm enough out yet for a look like this, but it does make me think that a bright nail polish might be just the ticket for the remainder of these cold months. Swipe one of the picks below on your toes and imagine, for just a moment, they're bound for sandal weather.

4 Gallery 4 Images

