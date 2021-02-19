Must Read: Megan Thee Stallion Covers 'Harper's Bazaar', Samira Nasr on Bringing Inclusivity to Fashion Publishing

Megan Thee Stallion for Harper's Bazaar. Photo: Collier Schorr/Harper's Bazaar

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Megan Thee Stallion covers Harper's Bazaar's March issue

Megan Thee Stallion was photographed by Collier Schorr and styled by Editor-in-Chief Samira Nasr for the March issue of Harper's Bazaar. In an accompanying interview with Lauren Michele Jackson, the rapper discusses building confidence, recording her debut album in her living room, the importance of education and her hopes for her future legacy. {Harper's Bazaar}

Samira Nasr on making the world of fashion publishing more inclusive

As the first woman of color to serve as Harper's Bazaar's editor-in-chief, Samira Nasr is set on making the world of fashion publishing more inclusive, she tells The Washington Post's Robin Givhan. "I feel like I'm rolling up to their party and I'm just like, 'Plus 20,'" Nasr tells Givhan, "the party" being luxury fashion. "I just want to bring more people with me to the party, because I think that's going to make it more interesting." {The Washington Post}

Tamu McPherson on getting Europe's luxury fashion brands to listen

In an interview with Shannon Adducci for Footwear News, writer, photographer and editor Tamu McPherson shares how she's getting major European luxury fashion brands to pay attention to Black creatives and shine a light on important conversations around race. "I started in a system that is not welcoming, and with all of the success that I have enjoyed, I cannot ignore that," McPherson tells Adducci. "If I'm not helping, then what is my purpose being here and what am I doing with the access and the influence that I have?" {Footwear News}

Veronica Webb on her own legacy

Veronica Webb spoke with Darian Symoné Harvin for Allure, reflecting on her own legacy and accomplishments. She became the first Black model to land a long-term contract with a major cosmetics company in 1992 when she signed with Revlon. "My legacy at Revlon and in the fashion industry is creating opportunity for people of color. Were there still two more decades of tokenism? Yes. But at the same time, the conversation has grown," she tells Harvin. {Allure}

Michael Kors announces 40th anniversary show

Michael Kors announced on Thursday that he will present his 40th anniversary collection for Fall 2021 via his brand's social and digital channels on April 20. The presentation will feature an "introduction by Kors live from New York's iconic theater district" and fans can tune in at 9 a.m. ET to watch. {Fashionista inbox}

Jennifer Fisher opens Los Angeles flagship store

On Friday, popular jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher opens her Los Angeles flagship store in Beverly Hills. The 1,200 square-foot space was designed in collaboration between Fisher and interior designer Michelle Gerson, featuring pieces from Fisher's CB2 collection. {Fashionista inbox}

Homepage photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible

