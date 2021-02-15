Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Carolina Herrera Dress Edition

To announce her pregnancy!
Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

On Sunday — Valentine's Day! — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they were expecting a child. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news via a stunning black-and-white portrait of the couple laying beneath a tree in Santa Barbara, where they reside, shot remotely by London-based photographer Misan Harriman. 

"With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn't need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates," Harriman told Vogue U.K. 

People reports that, in the photo, Meghan is wearing a dress by Carolina Herrera, designed by Wes Gordon, which was actually made for her when she was pregnant with her first child, Archie. (Gordon shared the image and congratulated the couple on his Instagram Story on Sunday.) The Duchess has worn the brand many times over the years to official functions, including to her first Trooping the Colour celebration, to a charity polo match and on her and Prince Harry's royal tour of Morocco

Congratulations to the growing family!

See more things the Duchess of Sussex has worn in the gallery below:

