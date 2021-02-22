Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Oscar de la Renta Lemon-Print Dress Edition

Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

At the end of last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced a deal with Spotify to produce exclusive original audio programming. The couple's first podcast series is expected to premiere in 2021, but they gave us a taste of what to expect at the company's virtual Stream On event on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on the livestream looking like a picture of royal perfection. Clad in a sleeveless, lemon-print Oscar de la Renta dress, Markle — who announced her pregnancy last week — was dressed appropriately for a winter in Los Angeles. The light blue, flounce-hem peplum frock, which is available for purchase here, was a playful choice and a welcome contrast to the bevy of boring cold-weather staples that most of the world is living in right now.

Though we didn't get a view of Markle's shoes from the video, we do know that she finished off the ensemble with Pantene commercial-worthy hair: her silky, voluminous waves practically steal the show — as does her glowing complexion.

See more things the Duchess of Sussex has worn in the gallery below:

135 Gallery 135 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.