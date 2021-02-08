Michele Marie PR Is Hiring A Beauty + Wellness Junior Account Executive In New York, NY

Michele Marie PR is seeking a highly organized, bright, enthusiastic, and driven individual for a full-time position as a Beauty Junior Account Executive to join our ever-growing, recently relocated NYC office in SoHo.

A full-service bi-coastal public relations agency, Michele Marie PR offers an innovative approach to editorial, celebrity/influencer and event PR across fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Female Founded and entering our 14th year in business averaging double digit growth each year, MMPR prides itself in making our “teamwork make the dreamwork” in our thriving, fast paced, results driven work environment.

We are seeking a positive, proactive and hard-working candidate with a minimum of 2-3 years of experience that works well within a team and has a passion for beauty/wellness.

Requirements:

Knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Power Point, Excel)

Experience using Cision, Fashion GPS and Mayvien is a plus, but is not required

Well-rounded on social media platforms (Instagram, Tik Tok, Pinterest Twitter, Facebook, etc.)

Must be detailed oriented, have strong organizational skills to ensure showroom and product samples are organized

Oversee editor giftings by managing incoming and outgoing samples

Assisting Account Executives with pitching, media list building and executing brand collaborations

Knowledge of editorial contacts and social media influencers

Assist with executing virtual press events

Assist with creating PR plans and strategies

Help manage interns

MMPR offers competitive salaries, Medical, Vision and Dental benefits, Summer Fridays, 3 weeks paid vacations, and paid PTO.

Please send resumes to JOBS@michelemariepr.com with the subject line: NY JUNIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE