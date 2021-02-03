Milk Makeup Is Hiring A Project and Translations Coordinator In New York, NY

The Project and Translations Coordinator position is responsible for assisting in organizing the day-to-day workflow of projects by assigning, tracking and reporting status of projects to product development, creative, and marketing.

Welcome to the MILK MAKEUP FAM:

At Milk Makeup, we believe in good ingredients + epic payoff. We’re cruelty-free, paraben-free, and 100% vegan.

We were born at Milk, a creative studio in downtown New York City. Our community and culture have always been our inspiration.

We see personal style and experimentation as the ultimate forms of self-expression. It’s not just about how you create your look; it’s what you do in it that matters.

Your VIBE:

Naturally progressiv e : You’re curious and always thinking about how to improve your and your community’s future. You value a forward-thinking space that encourages you to move the needle and take risks.

: You’re curious and always thinking about how to improve your and your community’s future. You value a forward-thinking space that encourages you to move the needle and take risks. Confident but chill: You’re flexible and ready to get the job done, but you’re humble and make moves thoughtfully. You go after what you want, but always have your team and the greater good of the brand in mind.

You’re flexible and ready to get the job done, but you’re humble and make moves thoughtfully. You go after what you want, but always have your team and the greater good of the brand in mind. Rule breaker: You’re not afraid of the unknown. You’re down to disrupt the status quo and believe that an open mind is always a good place to start.

You’re not afraid of the unknown. You’re down to disrupt the status quo and believe that an open mind is always a good place to start. Inclusive + mindful of community: You embrace differences and help foster a safe working environment for yourself and your peers.

You embrace differences and help foster a safe working environment for yourself and your peers. Champion of self-expression: You’re genuinely you. You live your look and want to grow with people who champion self-expression.

The Role:

The Project and Translations Coordinator position is responsible for assisting in organizing the day-to-day workflow of projects by assigning, tracking and reporting status of projects to product development, creative, and marketing. This position is the direct link between our Creative Team and our Product Development/Merchandising and Marketing departments. This position establishes and maintains constant communication with all internal departments involved. The Coordinator monitors all stages of the process as well as enforcing deadlines for packaging merchandising artwork, translations and other projects.

How You’ll Thrive

Ensure that all projects and the tasks included in those projects are completed on time and that teams assigned are held to those deadlines

Understand project priorities; Contact teams to identify potential solutions to meet their needs; ability to advise on scope and timelines.

Communicate potential issues and escalate before problem occurrence; collaborate with the PD team to reach a viable solution.

Keep PD team informed of next steps and updates if any changes occur

Attend weekly packaging and artwork workload meetings with PD team to communicate project status and time and action

Communicate weekly project workload priorities and ETAs to internal teams

Maintain open communication channels with creative team on workload, priorities and calendar, on a daily basis

Attend internal cross-functional traffic meetings to ensure the creative team is meeting internal deadlines, and share status on the translation process.

All translation approvals will be owned by this role.

Coordinate and maintain all translations approvals and process cross check with existing field teams in the markets and retailers

Coordinate revised information into workflow cycle upon receipt to production, photography, samples, design, and copywriters.

Schedules internal and stakeholder creative review and feedback meetings, from initial project briefing through final approval. Takes meeting notes and follows up with next steps.

Proactively identify opportunities to adapt and/or streamline processes for efficiency, and suggests alternative solutions when required due to timeline or budget constraints

Timeline support to all cross-functional team members (Product Development, Packaging, Operations – including Demand Planning and Retail Ops, Regulatory, Marketing, and Creative) while clearly communicating direction and actionable steps on a regular basis

We’d like YOU to have:

Bachelor’s degree strongly preferred

3-5 years of beauty product development experience; must have experience with project management and skincare product categories; prestige brand experience is a plus

Organized, detail oriented, resourceful, and able to juggle multiple projects at once in a fast pace work environment

Shows initiative to drive results and solve problems and can be counted on to follow through

Moves easily and comfortably between quantitative analytics and marketing creativity

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Ability to build, foster, and nurture strong relationships and gain the trust and respect of cross-functional teams stakeholders

Deep fluency and skill with Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint

Working knowledge of French a plus

Global retail/ beauty/consumer products knowledge a plus

Why you’ll love being part of the MILK MAKEUP FAM:

We have a strong (and chill!) office culture (we work in Milk Studios!), 2 in house Barista Cafes, a bar with wine and beer on tap and our very own Jam Room (Milk’s underground ‘Club’!) and we guarantee a dog-friendly environment, with a well-stocked candy jar.

We invest in you: We give you a 6% 401k company match

We want you to play with makeup and get familiar with our new launches.

We provide a generous PTO program, (up to 14 week paid) Parental Leave in addition to Summer Fridays and a flexible schedule/ work from home policy.

Apply via https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ProjectandTranslationsCoordinator