Milk Makeup Is Hiring A Social Media Coordinator In New York, NY

Welcome to the MILK MAKEUP FAM:

At Milk Makeup, we believe in good ingredients + epic payoff. We’re cruelty-free, paraben-free, and 100% vegan.

We were born at Milk, a creative studio in downtown New York City. Our community and culture have always been our inspiration.

We see personal style and experimentation as the ultimate forms of self-expression. It’s not just about how you create your look; it’s what you do in it that matters.

#LiveYourLook

Your VIBE:

• Naturally progressive: You’re curious and always thinking about how to improve your and your community’s future. You value a forward-thinking space that encourages you to move the needle and take risks.

• Confident but chill: You’re flexible and ready to get the job done, but you’re humble and make moves thoughtfully. You go after what you want, but always have your team and the greater good of the brand in mind.

• Rule breaker: You’re not afraid of the unknown. You’re down to disrupt the status quo and believe that an open mind is always a good place to start.

• Inclusive + mindful of community: You embrace differences and help foster a safe working environment for yourself and your peers.

• Champion of self-expression: You’re genuinely you. You live your look and want to grow with people who champion self-expression.

The Role:

As the Social Media Coordinator for Milk Makeup will assist Milk Makeup’s social team in driving successful, results-driven marketing efforts across all social media channels including Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter & other future channels. This person will be responsible for consistently engaging with our community, coordinating content including writing all post copy, growing brand awareness & increasing fan acquisition while ensuring engaging content to increase our brand affinity with our communities.

How you’ll THRIVE

• Engage with MMU’s social media community members daily, acting as the voice of the brand with a deep understanding of the customer and resolving any customer service issues that may arise

• Writes all social copy, maintaining Milk Makeup’s voice & relatability, and is responsible for posting to MMU’s social channels with focus on Instagram (on-channel moderation, off-channel commenting & DMs)

• Closely collaborate with Sr. Social Content Creator to develop and maintain monthly content calendar focusing on continually strengthening engagement while driving key priorities and keeping core of Milk Makeup DNA alive

• Be a product expert – study product sheets, ingredients and various application techniques and work with members of product and marketing to answer any product/application questions

• Occasionally create content for Milk Makeup’s LIVE platforms (e.g. Instagram stories) based on the weekly live schedule

• Consistently monitor & report on community health metrics, and create weekly content reports showcasing performance of priority social channels with MMU management/founders

• Responsible for ensuring all product send-outs (gifting, contest winners or content partnerships) ship out in a timely manner (may leverage interns, if available)

• Maintain the social team’s product inventory closet, keeping track of product levels and ordering product when needed

• Stay up-to-date on trends both in the beauty space and digital space and report out findings to social team

• Identify new opportunities for community engagement & growth across MMU social channels

• Find & flag user-generated content (UGC) for reposting purposes, seek approvals to RP content

• Gather, summarize and share product feedback to inform product and marketing strategies

• Manage giveaway legal process including drafting rules and ensuring they are posted to the website prior to any giveaway

• Work closely with social team to ensure team meets engagement and acquisition goals

We’d like YOU to have:

• 1-2 years of proven experience using social media (brand experience and owned)

• Social-media-savvy (with proficiency across all mainstream platforms including Weibo and WeChat) and a genuine passion for trends pertaining to social, digital, and new media technologies.

• An elevated creative eye, a luxury fashion aesthetic, and an understanding of what is popular vs. cliché.

• Strong writing skills is a must and the ability to take an amazing photo is a plus.

• Self-sufficient with extremely strong organizational and time-management skills.

• Quick learner with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel); basic understanding of Adobe CS (Photoshop, Illustrator); and knowledge using a variety of social publishing, listening and reporting tools.

Why you’ll love being part of the MILK MAKEUP FAM:

• We have a strong (and chill!) office culture (we work in Milk Studios!), 2 in house Barista Cafes, a bar with wine and beer on tap and our very own Jam Room (Milk’s underground ‘Club’!) and we guarantee a dog-friendly environment, with a well-stocked candy jar.

• We invest in you: We give you a 6% 401k company match

• We want you to play with makeup and get familiar with our new launches.

• We provide a generous PTO program, (up to 14 week paid) Parental Leave in addition to Summer Fridays and a flexible schedule/ work from home policy.

Please apply via the link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mmu_socialmediacoordinator